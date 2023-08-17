The Bradford girls golf team took home a second consecutive win to start their season, defeating Smethport 36-18.
After beating Oswayo Valley on Tuesday, 34.5-20.5, the Lady Owls hosted Smethport at Pine Acres, where Cadence Stiles led the way once again. Stiles ended with a 45 against Smethport to find her second medal of the season. Payten Leet followed behind with a 50, Alexia Corignanni ended with a 55 while Lillian Erickson and Payton Morgan rounded out the top five with a 61 and 68, respectively.
For Smethport, Hope Peterson was the top shooter of the day, tallying a 56 with Isabella Learn finishing just one stroke behind. Mia Thomas scored a 69 and Chloe Triplett notched a 90 on the day.
Up next, the Lady Owls will once again face the Lady Green Wave, this time playing on the road at the Bolivar Golf Club at 10 a.m.
Boys GolfCoudersport 28,
Oswayo Valley 27
SHINGLEHOUSE — In their first match of the season, the Falcons scratched out a narrow victory despite OV’s Jared Obenrader’s top-scoring 40.
Coudy was led by Reilly Streich’s 46, followed by Logan Tingley and Sam Ayers who both shot 52s. Gavin Kellert scored a 56 while Kevin Greeley ended with 74.
For the Green Wave, alongside Obenrader was Nik Bonney’s 50, Isaiah Goode’s 58 and Christian Finlan’s 59. Rounding out OV’s top five was Michael Sheeler, who shot a 68.