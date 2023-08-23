EMPORIUM — The Bradford girls golf team continued on their undefeated streak, starting the season with a fourth straight win as they took down Cameron County 31-18.
Before taking on the Lady Red Raiders, the Lady Owls earned a comfortable 32.5-21.5 win over Oswayo Valley. Taking to the road, Payten Leet medaled with a day-best 48, while Cadence Stiles and Alexia Corignani followed with a 51 and 56. Lilian Erickson finished with a 72 and Payton Morgan shot a 77 in the Friday win.
Coming into Monday’s contest, Leet once again led the pack, shooting an impressive 43. Behind her was Alexia Corignanni and Lillian Erickson, who both shot 61s, while Payton Morgan rounded out the top four with a 67.
The Lady Red Raiders’ Elyse Umble scored a 59, Maggie Abriatis hit a 72 and Skylar Stevens ended with a 78.
Smethport 26.5, Oswayo Valley 22.5BOLIVAR — Despite Rylee Thompson’s match-best 45, Oswayo Valley was unable to take down Smethport, as the Lady Green Wave fell 26.5-22.5 on Monday.
Along with Thompson, Shayden Mesler and Rache Rathbun filled out the OV roster, shooting a 62 and 77, respectively. For the Lady Hubbers, Hope Peterson had the second best score of the day, leading Smethport with a 55. Isabella Learn finished with a 62, Mia Thomas shot a 71 and Chloe Triplett tallied a 90 in the win.