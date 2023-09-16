DUKE CENTER — In a game with so many yards, so many highlight plays, and so many points, the outcome was decided by inches.
Bucktail fell just short. Otto-Eldred pushed ahead.
While the Terrors’ 57-48 District 9, Region 3 football victory on Friday will be remembered mostly for its offensive fireworks, it was a failed fourth down conversion that doomed Bucktail and a successful one that put O-E over the top, at last.
The Terrors faced fourth-and-one with 6 minutes, 14 seconds remaining. Leading 51-48, Hunter App burrowed inside for a two-yard gain. The very next play, the junior sliced through the Bucks defense for the deciding 37-yard touchdown run.
“Honestly, that was (the players’) call,” O-E coach Troy Cook said of the decision to go for it. “We had them over at the sideline and we said, ‘Can you guys get it?’ They said, ‘We can. Just let us do it.’ They even picked the play that they wanted to run. When you have a group like we have – especially after last week (a 35-12 loss to Bradford) – they were disappointed in their performance. We’re better than what we showed last week. When the chips were down tonight, they knew what they wanted to go with and knew what they wanted to put it away on.”
Led by App, quarterback Shane Magee, and receivers Manning Splain and Shene Thomas, O-E scored touchdowns on all but three of its nine possessions, including six in a row at one point. And that doesn’t include App’s 94-yard kickoff return to start the game.
With the Terrors scoring at every turn, Bucktail was stopped inches short on a fourth down run midway through the third quarter. Trailing 38-36 after five lead changes to that point, the Bucks never pulled ahead again.
“We couldn’t get serve,” Bucktail coach Frank Sutliff said. “We just couldn’t get it back.”
“They had trouble staying with our speed and we had trouble with their strength,” Cook said. “It basically was going to come down to who had the ball last or who could make a stop at the end. We were fortunate enough to do that.”
If O-E (3-1, 3-0 league) and Bucktail (3-1, 2-1) aren’t the best teams in Region 3, they can make the case for having the most potent offenses. The Terrors rolled up 478 yards and the Bucks produced 367 – 320 on the ground.
Magee finished 17 of 21 for 287 yards and five long touchdown passes. Two each went to Thomas (5 catches, 92 yards) and Splain (4 for 90 yards) and another to Dawson Welch (3 for 33 yards).
App added 110 yards rushing and 55 on three receptions. Magee also ran for a touchdown.
Thomas and Splain, Sutliff said, “are as good or better than the athletes that we have. It showed. We didn’t have a good game plan to defend that. When you score 48 points you should win, but we didn’t.”
“We lost one of our starting D-linemen with an ankle late, which doesn’t help us,” he added. “When you have 20 kids and lose one of your good ones, it’s hard. You don’t rebound from that.”
Quarterback Brody Pentz registered 220 yards and two TDs on 17 carries a week after running for 257 of Bucktail’s 515 ground yards against Elk County Catholic. Tanner Pettingill (52 yards) chipped in three rushing touchdowns and Braylon Fantaski (56 yards) two more for the Bucks.
After falling behind 18-6 in the first quarter, Bucktail rallied twice to take the lead in the second quarter and went ahead 36-32 after Pentz ripped off a scoring run of 46 yards out of halftime.
O-E responded with consecutive TD passes to Splain (39 yards) and Thomas (45 yards) and Bucktail never got closer than three points.
A big key to the Terrors’ second half surge was slowing down Bucktail’s powerful wishbone running game just enough by bringing their defensive backs closer to the ball.
“We knew we had to start adding some guys in,” Cook said. “We were trying to keep our corners out of it a little bit because we didn’t want to get hit with the pass, but when it got down there late we knew we had to add some guys to the box.
“It worked out for us,” he added. “Our D-line stepped up, and I can’t say enough about our inside linebackers Abram Austin and Jerimiah Ford. They knew they were going to have a battle all night with their big fullback (Pettingill). They played great for us”
The win kept O-E unbeaten atop the Region 3 standings, but these teams meet again at Bucktail on Oct. 13. The Terrors eked out a 42-36 win there last season.
“In a few weeks we’ll have them at home and hopefully it will be just as entertaining,” Sutliff said. “We’ll see what happens.”