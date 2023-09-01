COUDERSPORT – Jeff Pulgio lifted his son in jubilation. Seconds later, Bradford High’s football players poured a large jug of water over their smiling coach.
The Owls celebrated as if they had won a district title instead of a notching Week 2 victory over a District 9, Class A opponent. But it’s hard to blame Puglio’s crew for their show of satisfaction.
After all, until Bradford thumped Coudersport 34-12 on Friday night at Paul Simcoe Field, it had lost 30 consecutive games dating back to Week 8 of the 2019 season
“I wanted it for these kids so bad,” Puglio said. “They’ve worked too hard the past few years to constantly come up short. So proud of their effort tonight. They deserved it.”
Asked if the streak that included three winless seasons weighed on Owls players and coaching staff, Puglio said: “Oh, absolutely. We try to keep it out of the locker room as best we could, but Bradford can be relentless. They let you hear it when you’re losing. We stayed together, the kids stayed together.”
The Bradford (1-1) performance against Coudy (1-1) was reminiscent of the way the Owls have been routinely beaten soundly the last three seasons.
BHS went ahead 13-0 in the second quarter and left little doubt after starting the third quarter with a 67-yard, 13-play march that took six minutes, and 28 seconds off the clock and provided a 20-6 cushion.
Led by quarterback Talan Reese’s 339 yards through the air, the Owls outgained Cody 426 to 102. Reese, who completed 28 of 33 passes, put the exclamation point on the triumph with touchdown tosses of 83 and 33 yards to Jake Franz in the fourth quarter.
About the only thing that didn’t go right for Bradford was 90 yards of lost yardage on 12 penalties.
“There’s always going to be something, right?” said Puglio, 45-83 in his 14th season leading BHS. “We told them all week if you do your job and do it with intensity we’ll be fine. We were finally able to put it together.”
Coudersport managed only four first downs and was undone by two lost fumbles and two interceptions.
Acknowledging Bradford’s string of losses, Coudy coach Frank Brown said: “Listen, they’re a quality football team. They just did a nice job. They outplayed us tonight.”
“They maintained drives and just chewed the clock up,” Brown added. “We weren’t able to get our offense on the field. I haven’t seen the time of possession, but I guarantee there’s a major swing there.”
The Reese-Franz connection in particular was unstoppable. Franz hauled in 10 receptions for 210 yards and three scores, including a 13-yarder in the second quarter.
“I don’t know many teams that are going to be able to cover Jake Franz,” Puglio said “I feel confident in that connection. You’ll see it more and more each week.”
Reese completed passes to nine different receivers. Adam Ward chipped in four catches for 40 yards.
“We couldn’t touch him with our defensive line,” Brown said of Reese. “I had to send blitzes inside and outside just to try to get some pressure on him. But he’s got a quick release, throws the ball well, commands the offense real well, and he did a nice job.”
AJ Gleason registered a pair of TD runs for the Owls to go with two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Jordan Thompson led Bradford with 66 yards rushing on 18 carries.
The Owls grabbed the lead and never looked back. The effort was in stark contrast to their 44-0 home loss to Punxsutawney to open the season.
“I just think after last week we were kind of down,” Puglio said. “We needed to have some good things happen for us.”
Outside a Gayvn Ayers 22-yard TD pass to Colby Lewis on fourth-down play in the second quarter, Bradford had few hiccups on defense. John Wright added the other Coudy score with an 85-yard kickoff return with less two minutes remaining in the game.
“We had one breakdown,” Puglio said. “The defense was dominant. These kids did it. It wasn’t anything that we did. The kids went out and executed and played really hard.”
The favorites in D-9, Region 3, the Falcons were coming off a 36-0 victory over Keystone in the opener. They ran for 201 yards in that game. They had just 33 on 16 attempts against BHS.
“It was a big win last week, and I tried to preach to them that you never get too high with a victory,” Brown said. “What I said on the other side of the coin a few minutes ago is you never get too low on a loss. We’re going to get back to work tomorrow and prepare for the next team. That’s the only thing you can do”
Puglio, meanwhile, basked in long-sought-after victory.
His collared shirt drenched in water he said: “It’s a little cold. But, I tell you what, it feels really good.