SMETHPORT — After three long weeks and three lopsided losses, the Smethport football team was finally able to celebrate their first win, earning a decisive 33-26 win over Coudersport.
The Falcons have been in a funk of their own. After winning their first game of the season over Keystone, Coudy suffered two big losses to Bradford and then Brockway, presenting a lull that the Hubbers could take advantage of.
In the win, Smethport’s quarterback Jack Sherry threw for 139 yards, scoring two touchdowns on a 5-for-12 completion rate. The second best yard-earner for the Hubbers was running back Jonah Ganoe, who ran for 127 yards and a team-best three touchdowns in 20 carries.
Ganoe also led the team in solo tackles with five, while Deegan Mendell and Owen Rounsville both had three each.
Port Allegany 37, Cameron County 0
EMPORIUM — The Gators earned their fourth win of the season with a blowout over the Red Raiders in hostile territory, handing CC their first loss of the season.
Quarterback Nick Wilfong completed six of his eight passes, including throwing two passes to the endzone on his first two attempts. Wilfong ended with 212 passing yards, with his main target, Tristan Kiser totaling 122 yards on three receptions. Aiden Bliss led Port’s ground game with 88 yards and a score, while his rushing counterpart, Peyton Stiles, ended with 82 yards and one touchdown. Bliss also led the Gators on defense with seven tackles.
The Red Raiders’ quarterback, Maddox Baughman, ended with 55 yards through the air.
Ridgway 26, Kane 14
KANE — Cameron Larkin took care of business for the Elkers, compiling four touchdowns and a combined 194 yards.
At quarterback, Larkin only missed three passes (13-for-15, 86 percent) for 135 yards and two scores. He also led the charge on the ground, rushing for a team-best 59 yards and another pair of touchdowns.
For the Wolves, Kyle Zook ended with 87 passing yards (7-for-11, 63 percent), targeting Dane Anderson who contributed 74 yards. Reese Bachakas was the only back to end in positive yardage with 34 rushing yards.
VOLLEYBALLElk County Catholic 3, Sheffield 0
ST. MARYS — The Lady Crusaders defended their home court with a sweep, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16, of the Lady Wolverines.
Tori Newton had 14 kills and an ace for ECC, while Reagan Bauer had 12 kills with an ace. Lucy Klawuhn and Ashlynn Schutz both had five aces and Kiri Ememert had 29 assists.
“The girls played well tonight. Our setter and hitters were connecting and the girls were swinging hard,” said ECC head coach Tricia Bauer. “Newton and Bauer did a good job finding the holes and Lucy Klawuhn and Ashlynn Schutz did a fabulous job from the service line. Everyone got some good playing time tonight they all did great.”
ECC’s junior varsity team also won, 25-4, 25-23.
Correction: In Friday’s edition of The Era, the Cameron County vs Coudersport volleyball was incorrectly reported. Here are the correct results:
Coudersport 3,
Cameron County 0
EMPORIUM — The Lady Red Raiders swept the Lady Falcons, defending home court and winning 25-13, 25-14 and 25-13.
For Coudy, Sierra Myers had 15 kills, 7 aces and three blocks while Savannah Myers had three aces, six kills and 11 digs. Emily Eckert ran the offense with 23 assists, also tallying five aces.