PORT ALLEGANY — Responding to a blowout loss in Week 2 from the hands of Central Clarion, the Port Allegany football team dominated Smethport, 55-0, in a shutout victory in front of their home fans.
The Gators got off to a hot start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter followed by 28 in the second. Starting with a six-yard run into the endzone from Aiden Bliss, Peyton Stiles matched it with a four yard rush later in the first. Bliss and Stiles would be the Gators’ scoring mechanism against the Hubbers, as they tallied seven of Port’s eight touchdowns.
“Bliss and Stiles just played off each other really well, whether we were going to the inside with Aiden or having them block for one another,” said Port Allegany head coach Justin Bienkowski. “Then we took advantage up front. We thought we had the size advantage at certain positions and put our guys in positions to have success and they did their thing.”
The final Port score came from Henry Troupe’s one-yard dash in the fourth.
Bliss led the Gators with four touchdowns on 181 yards on the ground, also recording 60 yards as a receiver. Stiles would end with 199 rushing yards on 16 carries, producing two touchdowns. He would also score on a 80-yard return after intercepting a Hubber pass in the second. At quarterback, Nick Wilfong went 3-for-4 with 62 total yards.
Next the Gators will travel to Emporium to play the undefeated Red Raiders.
“They’re 3-0 and obviously flying high going into Week 4. We were fortunate enough to get on them last year, and they’re obviously looking to get back at us,” said Bienkowski. “It should be fun.”
Cameron County 40, Moniteau 26WEST SUNBURY — The Red Raiders continued their undefeated streak with a big win on the road, headlined by Malaki Zucal’s three touchdowns.
Zucal dominated the offensive game both on the ground and in the air. He scored all of his touchdowns rushing, collecting 67 yards on the way, while also recording 113 yards in four receptions. Quarterback Maddox Baughman connected on four of his 11 passes, ending with 131 yards through the air, and rushing for another 31.
On defense, Baughman had two pick-6 interceptions, while Jakob Narby had two interceptions.