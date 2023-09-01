ALLEGANY, NY – The rules are basically the same. So is the length of the field.
But the football world the Allegany-Limestone Central School team is entering is new and different.
The Gators commence their first season of 8-man football when they visit Holley on Sept. 1.
“I’ve been telling people I’m really not going to know what to expect until Week 1,” coach Marcus Grove said, “once we’re actually playing in the 8-man league.”
Not only are there fewer players on the field, A-L will face unfamiliar opponents on the gridiron this fall. No more games against rivals from Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Outside of Frewsburg – the only other Section 6 school in Section 5’s 9-team, 8-man league – the Gators will be up against the likes of Bolivar-Richburg and Wellsville in Allegany County and others to the east and northeast.
Despite the changes, Grove has prepared his players in the offseason the same as last year prior to his first season as head coach. The Gators have hit the weight room, watched film and stayed involved in Olean High’s 7-on-7 league.
But, Grove said: “It’s something new and something different. My entire staff is new to 8-man football. We’ve all grown up playing and coaching 11-man football. It’s definitely an adjustment. Coach (Steve) Smith from Bolivar-Richburg has been extremely helpful to us. He’s sent over film to us. He’s answered a ton of questions. He’s really embraced us joining this league.”
The Gators return five starters and six other letterwinners from a team that went 5-5 and earned a Section 6, Class C consolation playoff victory over Alden. They upset Olean High to close the regular season and played admirably against the top teams in Western New York’s Class C.
A big key to A-L’s success was the play of quarterback/defensive back Michael Frederick and running back/linebacker Kevin Edwards-Hardy.
Frederick threw for 1,648 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 123 of 224 passes. Grove said Frederick owns school records for career and single-season passing yards.
Frederick was also the Gators’ leading rusher, producing 447 yards, and seven TDs on 97 carries. Edwards-Hardy added 321 yards and three scores on 69 rushes while chipping in 15 catches for 215 yards and two more touchdowns.
With that firepower returning on offense, plus linemen Devon Bish, Sam Eaton, and Mason Herbert, Grove said: “We’re using the same principles as we did last year in 11-man football.”
The other side of the ball is a different story.
“That’s where I’m kind of struggling,” Grove said. “I’ve been watching film, I’ve been reading up on it. Eight-man football, the game is much faster. It’s much faster and much more high scoring. I’m trying to figure out that balance.
“Game plan wise,” he added, “we’re exploring a few different things. We’re going to walk in with something in Week 1 that we think is going to work. It might work for us, and if it doesn’t it’s back to the drawing board with a little bit of experience actually playing and trying to figure out what works better.”
Edwards-Hardy was an anchor of A-L’s defense last year, recording 61 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. Frederick contributed 44 tackles, and two INTs, and Bish two sacks.
Besides Frederick and Edwards-Hardy, Grove is high on Eaton and Bish.
“Both of those guys made great strides on the offensive and defensive lines for us last year,” he said. “We’re excited for what they can do with another year of experience under their belt. We’re looking forward to leaning on those four guys and seeing how far they can take us.”
Grove expects to have a varsity roster of 22, with about 40 signed up for the modified team. That level of participation gives him optimism that A-L may soon return to 11-man competition.
“Right now,” Grove said, “it’s year to year. We’re definitely playing 8-man this year. Next year we have some hope – very little hope – that we might be able to go back to 11-man football. When we first started looking at it, we looked at it as a probably a two-year solution. We’d probably play 8-man this year and 8-man next year. We knew our eighth-grade class is really strong in numbers. So we knew we’d be able to make the jump back after two years.”
Yet, he added: “We might find out that 8-man football is more beneficial for us. It might help a smaller school like us to stay competitive and play the game in a safe way. That’s really the big thing – trying to play this game the safest way possible. It’s not smart for us to bring up an undersized eighth grader or ninth grader to play varsity football against 12th and 11th graders who are pretty much fully grown just to have a team in 11-man football. It’s not something we’re going to do.
A-L has also looked at merging its football program with others, but Grove said: “Anything that we’ve done hasn’t been really fair to us as a school. I want my kids to have the best representation possible as Allegany-Limestone athletes. If anything comes along that is the right fit for us, maybe we’ll explore it.”
Looking ahead to this fall, Grove and his coaching staff have a season to reflect on and learn from. A former volunteer assistant and three-year defensive coordinator for A-L under Paul Furlong and Tom Callen, Grove was hired to lead the Gators last season at the ripe age of 23.
“What I learned from a coaching perspective is game management things,” Grove said of his first campaign. “At the beginning of the year we were a little bit passive in some situations. We became more aggressive as the season continued to move forward. Just that balance of when to use a timeout and when not to use a timeout, administering penalties, when to use this play and when to use that play. That kind of growth came throughout the season, and I continued to build on it.”
Assisting Grove are Rick Owen, Tony Papasergi, Larry Carlson, Thomas Ayers, and Matt Giardini.
THE RETURNING starters:
Michael Frederick, senior, 6-1, 175, quarterback/defensive back
Kevin Edwards-Hardy, senior, 6-3, 195, running back/linebacker
Devon Bish, senior, 5-11, 165, line both ways
Samuel Eaton, senior, 6-2, 200, tight end/line both ways
Mason Herbert, junior, 5-10, 185, offensive lineman/linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Tyler Babb, senior, 6-1, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Dennis Johnson, senior, 5-7, 160, running back/defensive back
Pierre Byrd, senior 5-8, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Dylan Schultz, sophomore, 5-10, 160, wide receiver/running back/quarterback/defensive back
Matt Burnett, sophomore, 5-8, 150, running back/wide receiver
Brian Sprague, sophomore, 5-8, 150, running back/wide receiver
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Frederick, Schultz
Running Backs:
Edwards-Hardy, Matt Burnett (so., 5-9, 150), Schultz, Dennis Johnson (sr., 5-8, 160), Zane Gleason (jr., 5-10, 170
Ends/Receivers:
Babb, Eaton, Gavin Straub (jr., 6-0, 175), Burnett, Schultz, Johnson, Byrd, Cao Yong (so., 6-0, 165), Stephen Wiltse (jr., 6-0, 185), Gleason, Kellan Brady (sr., 6-4, 160), Sprague
Guards/Tackles:
Eaton, Bish, Daniel Parsons (jr., 6-0, 185), Arthur Goudie (jr., 5-10, 185), Wiltse, Caiden Ackley (so., 5-8, 165)
Centers:
Herbert, Michael Edwards (jr., 5-10, 195)
DefenseEnds:
Eaton, Gleason, Wiltse, Bish, Herbert, Yong, Cao
Down Linemen/Tackles:
Bish, Herbert, Edwards, Wiltse, Ackley
Linebackers:
Edwards-Hardy, Herbert, Eaton, Wiltse, Gleason, Sprague, Straub, Johnson
Defensive Backs:
Frederick, Babb, Burnett, Schultz, Byrd, Yong, Straub, Sprague
Kickers:
Straub, Edwards-Hardy, Burnett
THE SCHEDULE (subject to change):
September 2 — at Holley, 1 p.m. 9 — Red Jacket, 7 p.m. 14 — at Wellsville, 7 p.m. 23 — C.G. Finney, 7 p.m. 29 — at Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen, 7 p.m.
October 6 — at Pembroke, 7 p.m. 13 — Frewsburg, 7 p.m.