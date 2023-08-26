COUDERSPORT — With goals of returning to the District 9 playoffs for redemption, the Coudersport football team got its season off to a great start, blowing out Keystone in a 36-0 shutout victory in front of their home crowd.
“I just asked everyone to do their part and execute on every single play and they did that. I was really proud of the team as a whole,” Coudersport coach Frank Brown said. “All three sides of the ball, everybody did their job on every snap. That’s all we’ve been preaching since the beginning of the year. Just do your job and follow the system and it’ll lead to good things.”
Quite literally hitting the ground running, the Falcons took off down the field early, using tailback Ethan Ott to collect yardage and put up points on the scoreboard early. After marching down into the Panthers red zone, Ott carried the ball for a short gain to take a 6-0 lead before Gavyn Ayers tacked on two more for a two-point conversion.
Seeing the production from the run game early, as well as worsening weather, the Falcons continued to utilize the ground game, ending with 201 yards compared to just 15 yards through the air.
“We were doing a lot of ISO runs. It started getting slick out there, so the passing game wasn’t the greatest with the ball being wet,” Brown said. “We had to be very strategic about when we were throwing the ball.”
The Falcons scored in every quarter, including tacking on 14 points in the second which saw an Ayer’s 65-yard run to put them up 22-0. Owen Deutschlander would have another lengthy trip to the end zone after picking off a pass in the third and returning it 43 yards for Coudy’s fourth touchdown of the game.
“This gave us a lot of confidence. Keystone was a really good program and a bigger school and we knew this was going to be a big one for us,” said Brown. “To be honest, it’s going to be a measuring stick for our season. We took care of business and I’m really proud of the players and the coaches.”
Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7SMETHPORT — Despite ending the first quarter tied 7-7, the Bulldogs unleashed a flurry of offense that put the game far out of reach in the second. By halftime, the score was 57-7.
The Hubbers got their lone score from Owen Rounsville, who intercepted a pass before taking it 95 yards the other way and into the Bulldogs endzone.
Port Allegany 40, Ridgway 0PORT ALLEGANY — The Gators dominated through their first game of the season, putting up 33 unanswered points in the first half on their way to a shutout victory.
Port’s offense was unlocked by the run game, led by Aiden Bliss who totaled a team-high 92 yards. Peyton Stiles also contributed significant gains on the ground, carrying the ball for 73 yards and four touchdowns.
Cameron County 20, Union/AC Valley 19EMPORIUM — The Red Raiders opened up the season with the game of the night, eking out a narrow victory in front of their home fans.
CC opened their season with a dual threat offense. Leading the run game was Kyle Earle, who totaled 53 yards in 16 carries, while Landon Farren followed with 33 yards in 12 carries and produced a touchdown. Brody Artman also reached the end zone via the ground.