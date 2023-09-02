EMPORIUM — After a thrilling one-point win over Keystone in Week 1, the Cameron County football team had a more comfortable win in Week 2, beating Smethport 14-0 at home.
“We played pretty good defense. Whenever you can get a shutout, it’s a pretty good feeling,” said CC head coach Ryan Neyman. “Offensively, we moved the ball well early on with our run game and were able to punch it in early.”
The Red Raiders got their first touchdown in the first quarter and then relied on their defense while reloading their attack. CC held off the Hubbers and sealed the game late with another score in the fourth.
Having their first two wins of the season come in crunch time and by shut out, Neyman is confident the Red Raiders defensive unit will be the heart and soul of the team going forward. That being said, CC is now tasked with bringing their offense up to par.
“We’re definitely a defensive team, but for the most part we just got to find our offense, the identity of our offense. “Sometimes we look awesome, and other times we flutter a little bit.”
Otto-Eldred 67, Sheffield 27DUKE CENTER — Defending their home field, the Terrors added win No. 2 to their season with an offensive explosion that the Warriors couldn’t keep up with.
Out of their 12 total drives, O-E managed to find the endzone on 10 of them, including their first seven. Sheffield on the other hand, was held scoreless until late in the second quarter, having suffered two interceptions and a fumble beforehand.
The Terror’s offense was almost exclusively produced through the run game, with Michael Eaton and Hunter App recording 106 and 107 yards, respectively. Both scored a touchdown, while quarterback Shane Magee tallied four, targeting Manning Splain (two touchdowns, 31 yards), Davey Schenfield (one touchdown, 21 yards) and Jaden Prince (one touchdown, 10 yards) in the endzone.
On defense, Schenfield led in stops with four solo tackles and an interception, while Eaton and Devin Kimball both had three tackles each.
Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6CLARION — After an impressive win in their first game of the season, the Gators wound up on the wrong end of a blowout against the Wildcats.
Port scored the first points of the game during the first quarter off a two-yard Aiden Bliss run. However, they failed to get the two-point conversion, and struggled to get yardage for the rest of the game.
The Gators recorded 206 total yards, 126 of which came from the air. Quarterback Nick Wilfong completed half of his passes (8-for-16) while throwing only one interception. On the ground, Peyton Stiles collected a team-best 55 yards, with Bliss finishing closely behind with 52.
On defense, Bliss led with six tackles, four of which were solo stops, while Peyton Stiles had two solo tackles and assisted on three. Iuuso Young forced two fumbles for the Gators, who now fall to 1-1.