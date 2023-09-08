PORT ALLEGANY — Facing the Gators for the second time of the season, the Bradford girls soccer team once again shut out Port Allegany, winning 8-0 on the road.
In their first meeting, which served as the Lady Owls season opener, Bradford won by the exact same margin. After suffering the team’s only loss to DuBois last week, the Lady Owls have been on a warpath to regain their momentum.
Coming into Thursday’s matchup, Bradford had their weapons ready, starting with Kelsea Austin’s goal just 33 seconds into the game. Grace Close would be the next to find the back of the net, followed by Emily Morgan’s shot just under 12 minutes into the game, both of which were assisted by Bella Prince.
The Lady Owls would end the half up 5-0, with the final two scores of the initial 40 minutes coming from Austin and Prince.
Going into the second half, the Gators were still unable to stop the relentless attack from Bradford, with Prince finding her second and third goal of the game in the opening minutes. The final score came from Emma Pilon’s unassisted goal near the 63rd minute mark. From there, the Lady Owls coasted on their large lead, improving to 4-1.
BOYS GOLF
Bradford 231,
Elk County Catholic 264
ST. MARYS — The Owls topped the Crusaders on the road, led by Wyatt Stark and four others who all shot under 50.
As the day’s medalist, Stark notched a 43, beating out Tarren Reeses’ 44 and Chase Wineberg’s 46. Clayton Brinsky and Ty Hardy rounded out the top five, both shooting a 49.
“Wyatt led the way for us tonight. He had an easy birdie on hole one and six bogeys,” said Bradford head coach Travis Faulkner. “Wyatt is our most consistent golfer this year so far. He drives the ball well and is getting better with his chipping and putting.”
Reese also tallied seven bogeys while Wineberg had four along with three pars. Brinksy and Hardy ended with two pars and three bogeys each.
For the Crusaders, Marcus Muccio shot a team-best with a 49, Sarah Krise had a 50, Isaac Vogt shot a 51 and Sam Rattler and Christian Scoff recorded a 56 and 58, respectively.
The Owls next match will be Saturday at the Penn Hills Club for their biggest invite of the year, the Bradford Invitational. They will face 18 teams of three golfers each.