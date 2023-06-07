When I first moved to Bradford, it was the first time being on my own. New apartment, new independence, six hours away from my small cow-town in Connecticut. Moving on a whim to an area I knew nothing about, I felt a bit isolated, but in an adventurous and exciting way.
Arriving in October, there was still a small window to enjoy the outdoors, one of my favorite pastimes. After downloading AllTrails, an app that showcases the local hiking trails, I took to the woods to explore. First was Thunder Rocks, then Marilla Reservoir and a few others before I found the Kinzua Skywalk, which quickly became my favorite. With the autumn hills and valleys painted beautifully with streaks of oranges, ambers and gold, I quickly fell in love with McKean County’s scenic backdrop.
However, once the temperatures dropped, the snow began to set in and puttering around in the woods was no longer viable, I chose to spend my free time at the local YMCA, mostly with a basketball in my hands. Being fortunate to live just a block or two down the road, my routine became getting out of bed around 8 a.m., breakfast by 8:15, and on the court by 8:30.
I quickly found out that an open basketball court was a seemingly hot commodity, as a group of surprisingly spry elderly athletes also had plans for the gym, theirs being on the official Y schedule. Each morning, after a half an hour of shooting hoops, I was asked to leave as the pack of senior sportsmen and women began setting up three-feet-high nets and unsheathing plastic paddles. As I switched my Jordans for my Converses, I watched them warm up and began rallying a colorful wiffle ball.
Until then, I hadn’t thought about pickleball since my high school gym class. I figured that’s where the sport mainly lived, a fun game to alternate between archery and the self defense lessons in the junior-year curriculum. I was proven wrong the following days and weeks as I was continually and politely booted from the gym. Eventually, a kind-voiced lady named Deb invited me in. I politely declined, but she, and gradually others, insisted.
“I bet you would pick it up fast. You’d love it,” they’d say as I headed down for the weight room, waving off the thought with a wave and a smile.
After a few weeks of this, I figured I’d try it out, if only to buddy up to them and be able to ask them to hold off on setting up the nets for 10 minutes so I could take a few extra jumpers.
I was familiar with tennis and ping pong, and the rules didn’t differ much. Serve from behind a line diagonally into the opponent’s square, wait for it to bounce on each side, hit it far enough so it doesn’t land in the kitchen but not too far that it would go out of bounds. The fundamentals were easy, but the skill came later. The veteran pickleball players whooped me, and I can’t remember scoring a single point that first match. However, as with anything, the game became easier to read the more I played.
Playing the first day, I had satisfied the pack of pickleballers need to invite me into their games, settling back into my routine of early morning basketball. Eventually, however, as I suffered an injury to my patellar tendon, I had to cut back on the running and jumping of my hoops sessions. Still wanting to compete and exercise in sports in some way, I once again turned to pickleball.
I convinced someone to go with me, and we planned on going early that morning. We took to the courts and were warmly welcomed by the routine players.
As we made a routine of playing pickleball, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11, we learned the game, learned tips and tricks, learned how to precisely place shots, as well as finding out more about the friendly faces that invited us in. We joined a small community at the Y, not realizing we were also joining the fastest growing sport community in the United States as well.
From young to old, pickleball has been constantly growing across the board in the United States. According to the 2023 Sports and Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) Topline Participation Report, which tracks over 120 activities and sports nationwide, the number of people playing pickleball increased by over 85 percent in 2022. Over the last three years, participation has increased by over 150 percent.
While many have turned to their local communities to play pickleball, it has also gained traction on the college and university level, with scores of campuses adding club teams or hosting tournaments in the past few years. According to USA Pickleball, there are 49 colleges with registered clubs that compete in cash-earning tournaments.
Anyone interested in the rules or more information about the sport can visit USA Pickleball’s website at https://usapickleball.org. Locally, both the Bradford and Olean YMCA offer times for pickleball during the week. To find out more, call the facilities at (814) 368-6101 for Bradford and (716) 373-2400 for Olean.