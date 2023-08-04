OLEAN, NY — The group of 16 Championship Flight golfers advancing to Friday’s second round included five previous Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur champions.
For some of those former champions, it was a matter of survival.
Take Spencer Cornelius, the defending champion and No. 1 seed. Cornelius played Kyle Henzel to the 17th hole before finally emerging with a 2-and-1 victory.
Men’s Amateur record holder Chris Blocher, the 10-time champion, also played to the 17th hole before earning a 2-up victory over Kal Logue.
Also advancing in bids for their second Men’s Am title were Scott Crist, the 2000 champ, who beat Jacob Chapman 4-and-3, Eric McHone (2003), who beat Michael Davis 4-and-3 and Josh Anderson (2001), who held off Aidan Shaw, 3-and-1.
The 16 remaining in contention for the Championship are: Blocher, Peter Byrne, Gabe Williams, Kade Logue, Cornelius, Caleb Decker, McHone, Mitch Faulkner, Marcus Aiello, Crist, Anderson, Kamdyn McClain, Corey Haas, James Wright, Curt Barner and Tim Hall Jr. They’ll tee off Friday morning to bid for their spots in the quarterfinals, which tee off later Friday afternoon.
Haas, Wednesday’s medalist fresh off a record round of 65, earned a 7-and-6 win over Cam Crist. Aiello, who finished second in the medal round, just got past David Lefebre, 1-up, admitting it wasn’t his best round.
“We both made two birdies and they were on the same holes,” Aiello said. “Other than that, it was a pillow fight ... so, not very good.”
Blocher found himself trailing after 11 holes before finally turning his match around.
“I just had to,” Blocher said. ‘If I didn’t, then I was done. So I guess maybe some clarity: either get it in gear or else I was going to be in the consolation flight.
“We both struggled at the start,” he noted, “and then I was one down after I lost 11, and then I played two or three (good holes) after that. So I played a lot better the last five or six holes.”
Blocher (Bartlett) said he planned to hit the driving range later Thursday to figure out a “two-way miss” he’s battling against. What does a close first-round match mean for his title chances?
He’s not sure.
“The good thing, today I was patient all day,” Blocher said. “I got a little frustrated but then I stayed patient and then I hung in there, I think, because I was patient.”
Cornelius’ match with Henzel, who made the field of 32 after a playoff Wednesday, meant a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals.
“I was honestly a little scared to play him because I barely squeaked by him last year and here I came out, first round, and we’re going right back at it again,” Cornelius, the Bradford, Pa., native said. “It was a lot of fun, I really enjoyed playing with him.”
Cornelius credited a big drive on No. 17 with helping him finally put the match away.
“That drive won it for me,” he said. “Under the pressure, hit a great drive to 10 feet off the green and he had a bad lie with his chip and I just lined my putt up there and got it done. It was a grind all day. There was a lot of pars between us, a few bogeys, just going back and forth all day. Nobody got more than 1-up until I won two-up on 17. “
Paired with Cornelius and Henzel were Chris Reiley (Pennhills) and St. Bonaventure incoming sophomore Caleb Decker (Yahnundasis Golf Club) in the last foursome of the championship round. Decker trailed or tied with Reiley almost all day, until finally winning 1-up, needing a birdie to avoid a tie on 18.
“It was back and forth, the biggest lead he had was 1-up, and I wasn’t 1-up all day,” the Verona, N.Y., native Decker said. “He beat me on the first hole and we got back to even and then 1-up. It was just a back-and-forth game, and then on 17, we were even and that was the first hole I went up all day. I drove it really close. And then (on) 18, I birdied, so that was great.”
Of his birdie putt, Decker said, “I knew I had to make it. He hit it to like two feet so if I missed that putt it was going to go way by (the hole), but it was a do-or-die putt. It was a lot of fun.”
The final 16 includes three 2023-24 Bonnies: Decker, Byrne and Williams.
Decker will face Cornelius, while Byrne plays the record-holding Blocher Friday morning.
“Just really take it hole by hole,” Decker said. “You hope to play well but try to get off to a good start. But just get off to a good start and put pressure on him, that’s all you can do to really dominate in match play.”
SWNY-NWPA MEN’S AMThursday’s ResultsChampionship Flight
J. Anderson 3-and-1 over A. Shaw K. McClain 2-and-1 over M. Moonan M. Aiello 1-up over D. Lefebre S. Crist 4-and-3 over J. Chapman C. Barner 3-and-2 over A. Frank T. Hall Jr. 10-and-8 over Boyes C. Haas 7-and-6 over C. Crist J. Wright 3-and-1 over A. Bennett Kade Logue 5-and-4 over S. Brady Gabe Williams 2-and-1 over J. James C. Blocher 2-up over Kal Logue P. Byrne 5-and-3 over J. Carls E. McHone 4-and-3 over M. Davis M. Faulkner 5-and-4 over J. Cummings S. Cornelius 2-and-1 over K. Henzel C. Decker 1-up over C. Reiley
Senior Flight J. Chicola 2-and-1 over T. Turner M. Reynolds 2-up over S. Kubiak
First Flight Bzdak 5-and-4 over J. Reynolds Glatz 2-and-1 over Senfield Derwick 5-and-4 over D. Henzel Schott 20 holes over Foley Liguori 3-and-2 over Fleming Heckman 2-and-1 over Orcutt Palumbo 3-and-2 over Vecchio D. Swanson 20 holes over N. Swanson
Second Flight Gethicker 2-up over Dwaileebe Scott 2-and-1 over C. Swanson Bathurst 5-and-4 over Clancy Mest 10-and-8 over Lenze Rohrs 20 holes over Johnsen Hanson 5-and-4 over Giardini Jordan 20 holes over Fuller Rosen 3-and-2 over Streich
Third Flight Unverdorben 4-and-3 over Russell Lechner 3-and-2 over Hnat Fitzpatrick 7-and-6 over Bailey Livak 5-and-4 over Morton Keleman 6-and-5 over C. Davis Jennings 5-and-4 over Nuttle Nenno 1-up, 20 holes over Malik Santana 2-and-2 over Froebel
Fourth Flight Stead 2-and-1 over Colligan Jr. Mike Hendrix 2-up over McDow Higgins 6-and-5 over Ramadhan Phillips 1-up over Schaefer Asti 2-and-1 over Padlo Mark Baire 3-and-2 over Cappadonia Stitt 5-and-4 over Galvin Worth 4-and-3 over Wilbur
Fifth Flight J. Orcutt 1-up over Mark Hendrix K. Padlo 4-and-3 over D. McHone Jones 7-and-6 over O. Wright Bush 3-and-1 over Bartman Lewis 2-and-1 over D. Reynolds Zaprovski 6-and-5 over Chapman Hannon 1-up over Forness Pauly 1-up, 19 holes over Peterson
Sixth Flight Vincent Baire, Jr. 3-and-2 over Howard Butler 1-up, 19 holes over Menter Miller 1-up over R. Streich M. Travis 2-and-1 over Jim Williams Boudin 5-and-4 over H. Johnson Ezzolo 7-and-6 over Folts Beaver 1-up over Suhr DePalma 5-and-3 over Donahey
FRIDAY’S PAIRINGSSenior Flight (65 & over)
8:00 a.m.: (Mike) Brady vs. M. Reynolds 8:00: J. Henzel Jr. vs. Cercone 8:10: D. Reiley vs. Chicola 8:10: (Jim) Brady vs. Benedict
Championship Flight 8:20: Blocher vs. Byrne 8:20: Williams vs. (Kade) Logue 8:30: Cornelius vs. Decker 8:30: McHone vs. Faulkner 8:40: Aiello vs. S. Crist 8:40: Anderson vs. McClain 8:50: Haas vs. J. Wright 8:50: Barner vs. Hall
Championship Consolation Flight
9:00: K. Henzel vs. Reiley 9:00: Davis vs. Cummings 9:10: Kal Logue vs. Carls 9:10: S. Brady vs. James 9:20: C. Crist vs. Bennett 9:20: Frank, BYE 9:30: Lefebre vs. Chapman 9:30: Shaw vs. Moonan
First Flight 9:50: Liguori vs. Heckman 9:50: Palumbo vs. D. Swanson 10:00: Bzdak vs. Glatz 10:00: Derwick vs. Schott Second Flight 10:10: Gethicker vs. Scott 10:10: Bathurst vs. Mest 10:20: Rohrs vs. Hanson 10:20: Jordan vs. Rosen
Consolation Flight (45-69) 10:30: N. Swanson. vs. Colligan, Jr. 10:30: Clancy vs. Dwaileebe 10:40: Johnsen vs. Froebel 10:40: Giardini vs. Hnat
Consolation Flight (60 & over) 10:50: J. Reynolds, BYE 10:50: Padlo vs. D. Reynolds 11:00: Foley vs. Turner 11:00: Morton vs. Kubiak
Seventh Flight 11:20: Baire Sr. vs. Baire Jr. 11:20: C. Travis vs. Conaghan
Sixth Flight 11:30: Boudin vs. Ezzolo 11:30: Beaver vs. DePalma 11:40: Baire Jr. vs. Butler 11:45: Miller vs. M. Travis
Fifth Flight 11:50: Lewis vs. Zaprovski 11:50: Hannon vs. Pauly 12:00 p.m.: J. Orcutt vs. K. Padlo 12:00: Jones vs. Bush
Fourth Flight 12:20: Asti vs. Mark Baire 12:20: Stitt vs. Worth 12:30: Stead vs. Mike Hendrix 12:30: Higgins vs. Phillips
Third Flight 12:40: Keleman vs. Jennings 12:40: Nenno vs. Santana 12:50: Unverdorben vs. Lechner 12:50: Fitzpatrick vs. Livak