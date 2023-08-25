Football is back at Parkway field.
After a few long weeks of training camp, your Bradford Owls are ready to take the field, revamped and ready to change the tide of recent history. While the past few seasons have resulted in less than desirable numbers in the scoring books, the developing returners, along with the incoming additions, have taken major steps in the right direction.
“I think we’re well ahead (of where we were last year.) Anytime you bring back a quarterback like Talan Reese, it’s going to put your development ahead. He’s experienced in the offense,” said head coach Jeff Puglio. “His targets, looking at guys like Matt Perry and AJ Gleason and developing Adam Ward and bringing in a guy like Jake Franz really makes us more dynamic in the pass game.”
Franz is one of the newly added pieces to the roster. The senior and three-sport athlete is strapping on pads for the first time in his high school career after switching from his usual fall sport of soccer. Lining up at the wide receiver and cornerback spot, Franz’s athleticism and agility will be something to look forward to come kickoff.
Coming into training camp, one of the main focuses for the Owls was toughening up at the line both mentally and physically. Having six returning players starting on the line, Puglio is happy to see the development of his men in the trenches, an area that he thinks will be the make-or-break battlefield for the season.
“I think the story of our season will be told at the line, the offensive and defensive line. We’re really trying to bring up the intensity there,” said Puglio. “I would say we’re definitely stronger. From where we were last year, they’ve put in a lot of work in the weight room, and you can tell. I just think they need to trust that strength that they’ve built and kind of rely on that.”
To open the season, the Owls get a chance to earn a win by defending their home field against Punxsutawney.
A season ago, Punxsy finished 6-5, earning a short-lived playoff berth ended with a loss to St. Marys in the Class 3A semifinals. While the Chucks have beaten Bradford by significant margins in the past two matchups, they enter the season with crucial losses to their roster.
The biggest loss to Punxsy’s offense will be in the ground game. As a run-first offense, the Chucks primarily gave the ball to Zeke Bennet, a senior who collected 1,380 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Punxsy will also be implementing a new quarterback after graduating Seth Moore, who threw for 907 yards and nine touchdowns.
However, while they might have some change over on offense, Punxsy’s leaders on defense have returned, namely linebackers Mason Nesbitt and Landon Martz, who both totaled over 80 tackles in 2022.
Another challenge that Puglio is aware of is their brute physicality, especially at the line of scrimmage, which will test his squad, and prediction, immediately.
“Punxsy is a big physical team. They punish you up front and they’re going to come right after us. They have some big physical backs, and what we saw from film is that they’ve added an element of passing to their game,” said Puglio. “I think if we can match their intensity, we’ll be fine. I’m kind of excited for the challenge of putting us against a team like Punxsy to start off with.”
By Friday evening, the football season will officially be underway, with seven teams, including Bradford, playing under the lights. There’s only 11 weeks in the season, and for a team that’s trying to get on the right track like the Owls, every week, and every Friday night, counts.
That being said, the Owls are just happy to be back on the turf.
“There’s nothing like Friday night lights, especially when you’re at home. That first fall Friday is special. It’s special for our seniors, it’s their last first home game of the season,” said Puglio. “It’s special for the community, it’s special for the kids, it’s special for the school. We’re really excited and like I said there’s nothing like Friday night lights.”
