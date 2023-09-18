SHEFFIELD — After three weeks of defeat, the Elk County Crusaders earned their first win of the season in dominating fashion, beating Sheffield 46-12 in hostile territory.
Throughout the first weeks of the season, the Crusaders dropped three consecutive games by a combined score of 111-52. However, with eyes toward the District 9 playoffs and looking to turn their season around, it would be ECC’s turn to be the dominator.
The Crusaders would get on the scoreboard first with a 28-yard run from Noah Sherry. Although the Wolverines would score early in the second, ECC would respond with two scores, both via Cherry, before halftime to go up 20-6.
The Wolverines would go scoreless for the majority of the next two quarters, ECC would continue to march down the field for consecutive scores, eventually running their lead up to 46-6. Sheffield eventually reached the end zone once more, scoring the final points of the game in their blowout loss at home.
The Crusaders’ win relied heavily on their run game, specifically through Cherry who recorded 300 total yards on 29 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. Quarterback Charlie Geci completed half of his passes (5-for-10), totaling 52 yards and one touchdown.
On defense, Cherry also made his presence known, recording a team-best eight tackles, including three for loss, and a sack. Percy MacDonald had six tackles while Matthew Gilmore had five.
BOYS SOCCER
Coudersport 5, Galeton 4, OT
COUDERSPORT — In a back and forth shootout, the Falcons’ offense outlasted Galeton on their home field.
The opening goal came early, with Coudy finding the back of the net just six minutes into the game. From there, Galeton retaliated with their own attack and by halftime, the Tigers led 3-2. In the second half, it was a battle of defense and with just under two minutes left, the game was knotted at 4-4. With neither team able to secure the victory, the match headed into overtime, where Coudy’s Mason Roessner was able to score the game-winning goal just 1:40 minutes in.
Roessner finished with two goals and two assists in the win, while Reilly Streich would score twice. Lili Martin would also record a goal, while Micah Baston and LJ Titus III would combine for four assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Port Allegany 1, Keystone 0
KNOX — The Lady Gators tacked on a win to their season while battling on the road.
Port’s Julianna Cole scored the lone game of the contest, assisted by Hannah Himes. In goal for the Lady Gators was Jenn Baxter who walked off the field with four saves. Jenn Bell was in the goal for the Lady Panthers, who had six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Coudersport 3, Wellsboro 0
COUDERSPORT — Playing in front of their home fans, the Lady Falcons downed Wellsboro in three clean sets, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-15.
Sierra Myers ended with 15 kills, three blocks and nine digs and Emilee Ruter had 17 digs and two aces. Emily Eckert ran the offense with 26 assists and three digs, while Emilee Atherholt carried the defensive effort with 7 blocks and three kills.