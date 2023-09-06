DUBOIS — Competing in a four-team meet, the Bradford girls cross country team found mixed results, beating DCC, 29-26, but lost to both DuBois and Brockway, 48-15 and 40-15, respectively.
“It was an unusually hot day in the high 80’s and pretty difficult to run. I held our top top runners out to be fresh for Saturday so our underclassmen got the experience in the top five,” said Bradford head coach Mark Kelley. “The course was very confusing and they had nobody directing runners so that was even more challenging.”
Brooke Clouser was the top Bradford runner in 13th place in 29:07. Joleen Weimer was 14th in 29:10, Jennifer Bouquin was 17th in 30:15 while Madison Vinelli was 19th in 31:00 and Olivia Funk was 33:12.
“The times don’t indicate as this was just a workout for the girls but Brooke continues to run strong in each race,” said Kelley. “Jen and Joleen are coming back from being sick so it was good to have them back running, and Madison and Oliva continue to get stronger with each race and will continue to improve as the season goes on.”
The varsity Lady Owls return to action Saturday at Kutztown University, competing against over 30 teams in the prestigious Penn Track Cross Country meet, also referred to as PTXC14.
On the middle school level, the Lady Owls improved to 4-0 with wins over Dubois 18-44 and Brockway 22-36.
Rylann Terwilliger was first in 14:38, Addie Pilon was third in 14:42, Anna Benedict was fifth in 16:02, Emma Herne was sixth in 16:50, Natalie Popiel was seventh in 18:21, Addison Benson was eighth in 18:40, Rozlynn Foster was 16th in 25:45 and Shyla Williams was 17th in 26:03.
“These girls continue to run hard every meet,” said Kelley, who coaches both the high school and middle school teams. “This was a challenging day with the heat and the course.”
For the boys, despite Brayden Friar and Leo Paterniti secured first and second place finishes, the Owls couldn’t overcome DuBois, falling to second place above DCC and Brockway.
Friar ran 17:00 while Leo came in eight seconds later in 17:08. However, after the first two Owls finished, the rest of the team faced several obstacles. The third man up, Kadyn Tessena, went down with a serious injury while Evan Troisi took a wrong turn and ran about 800 meters in the wrong direction, going from fifth place to eleventh.
“We would have won easily if these two events didn’t happen,” said Bradford boys head coach Tom Tessena. “The course was somewhat confusing and we were told that there would be people out there to help direct the runners. They didn’t see any of them.”
Marcus Terwilliger placed sixth (20:28) and Evan Soto finished in eleventh (21:52) and Joe Caruso took 15th place (22:31).
“We took a big step back for the most part today and we have a ways to go to become competitive again in our district,” said Tom Tessena. “I had hoped to build upon what we did on Saturday but that didn’t happen.”
The Owls next meet will be the following Tuesday at Brookville with Punxsutawney.
Bradford’s Middle School Cross Country team won all three of their meets by a score of 15 to 45, defeating DuBois, DuBois Central, and Brockway by a perfect score.
They swept the first five places, with Miles Hawk taking first place honors with a time of 12:28. Cole Sloan was second (13:40) just edging out Maverick Smith who was third (13:40). Nikolai and Xavier Frontino took the next two spots in 13:52 and 14:10 respectively. Owen Blauser was seventh (14:30), Eddie Youmans placed 12th (14:59), Lewis Stidd was17th (15:16) and Jack Peterson took 19th (16:02).
Their next meet is also in Brookville on Tuesday. They are currently 5-0.
GIRLS TENNISBradford 7, Brockway 0
BROCKWAY — The Lady Owls team earned their second win of the season, battling both the heat and the Brockway Rovers and coming away with a 7-0 sweep.
Throughout the singles matches, the Lady Owls only gave up a total of two points through eight sets. Lilly Kemick, Jaylee Koppenhaver and Sophie Cornelius all won their two sets 6-0, while Emmy Kemick took down the Rovers’ Maria Buttery 6-2 in the first, before winning 6-0 in the second.
The Lady Owls also found comfortable leads in each one of their doubles matches. The pairing of Isabella Ramos and Sophia Wright won 8-4, while Ava Peterson and Eli Curcio came out on top 8-3. Rounding out the day was Karmyn Vossler and Kalie O’Neil, who dominated Brockway’s Jordan Sanchez and Katlyn Knox 8-0.
The wins in the doubles marked milestones for three Lady Owls. For O’Neil, Ramos and Peterson, their wins on Tuesday were the first of the season. Bradford now improves to 2-4, with their next matchup being on Wednesday at home against St. Marys.
BOYS GOLFBradford 213,
Ridgway 232
RIDGWAY — Bradford strung on their third season win, downing the Elkers with six Owls shooting under 47.
Jake Franz led the way once again with a day-best 39, earning another spot as the Owls’ medalist. Chase Wineberg followed closely behind with a 40, a career best, with Wyatt Start hitting a 43. Tarren Reese and Mitchell Brinsky rounded out the top five for the Owls, shooting a 45 and 46, respectively.
“I am happy with how we are playing so far this season,” said Bradford head coach Travis Faulkner. “The guys are working hard every day at practice to improve, and we need to get better on the greens so we can make a run at D9 championships.”
The Owls take on Elk County Catholic on Wednesday on the road at 1:45 p.m.