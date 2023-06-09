When my daughter was 3 years old, I ran a marathon — just barely — in the heat of downtown Washington, D.C. I had no reason to run it; I had not trained for it, and the longest distance I had ever run before that day was 10 miles — in the woods — not on pavement.
Five years ago, my daughter was training to run her first marathon. She completed a half marathon and felt great — couldn’t wait for the big one. Then, she broke her leg. It was two weeks before the big day.
Life is funny sometimes. In 1999, during the Marine Corps marathon, I felt awesome. Passing my daughter in her stroller at the halfway point, mile-marker 13, gave me a burst of unknown energy, determination. I was on my way and nothing would stop me. Then I hit mile-marker 23 and the running stopped. I hit a wall, the proverbial wall. I couldn’t go any farther.
My daughter, out of her stroller, walked the next 3 miles with me. We went at a toddler’s pace. That was until the race announcer came over the loudspeaker and said the race was ending. I managed to sprint the last 0.2 miles of the 26.2-mile race to the finish line. My time: 6:53:57.
I didn’t know it at the time, but those 3 miles walking with my daughter would become a teaching moment in her life later.
My daughter had been on the track and the cross country teams for all the years she was in school. She is athletic, motivated, and determined. She often tells people about the first time she made it beyond the yellow gate past the parking lot at the high school. That took quite a bit of self talk and perseverance the first year of cross country.
After breaking the bones in her lower leg and ankle, it took her a year to re-learn how to walk. Pain would shoot up her leg and into her hip every time she tried to jog. By three years out, she was able to jog 1 mile.
It took five full years for her to build the confidence back and trust that her leg would be fine and strong enough to support her in running.
Last weekend, she picked up the packet to run the God’s Country Marathon in Potter County, having only found out a few days before that it is ranked as one of the country’s top 10 most difficult marathons. Yes, this is my daughter — she does not do easy.
She wanted me and her dad to meet her at mile-marker 13 with a particular water bottle. It had just the right “squishability,” she said. And, based on her training up to that point, she figured she would arrive at a particular time. She didn’t.
Her dad walked down the long hill and around the corner after receiving a phone call from her. She was in tears. Her pace was off. The race was all uphill.
He didn’t see her and returned to where we were to meet up with her. She made it up to us about 15 minutes later than expected. She was whipped and struggling.
However, it is not in her to give up. She pushed on.
At mile-marker 15, she and I walked to the top of the next hill. Three miles. Together. Almost at the same toddler pace I had remembered.
I told her about that day, back in October of 1999, of my finish time, and that Oprah had run a marathon that year — and beat my time. I told her about taking nearly three hours to walk 3 dang miles. And that it was OK to be last.
That day, way back when, wasn’t the first time she walked with me. I was last to cross the finish during a triathlon as well. She finished her race and came back to walk with me. I am pretty sure that was around 3 miles, too. The ambulance followed me in.
Again, I told her, it is Ok to finish last — just finish.
At mile-marker 18 I left her to begin the descent. In a couple of miles, the race would begin to go down the other side of the mountain. She was feeling better about her place in the race, about not making her time, and she started to be happy to just finish the race.
She asked me if Oprah really ran a marathon, and I confirmed that she had. She also wanted me to tell her again what my time was, and I did. She had a new goal, beat mom and complete the race before the time clock stops.
And, she did. She finished the race with a time of 6:37:52.
