CARE for Children’s 21st annual basketball mini-camp for school-age children was held Wednesday evening at Callahan Park in Bradford. The camp provides the opportunity for both boys and girls of all abilities to work on gross and fine motor skills, socialization, and physical fitness.
CARE therapists, teachers, and staff, along with volunteer coaches from the community, were each paired with a team and the coaches worked with their team throughout camp. Campers visited skill stations which focused on different activities including passing, dribbling, shooting, layups, ball handling and defense.
Each child in attendance received a t-shirt and a basketball. After camp, pizza was provided for campers and their family members.
CARE’s basketball mini-camp was sponsored by the Italian American Progressive Club and the Rotary Club of Bradford. Volunteers from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford helped prepare the basketballs for the event. CARE’s therapeutic recreation programs are sponsored in part by the United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc.
CARE for Children is a non-profit organization which provides pediatric therapy services, early learning programs, child safety and injury prevention initiatives, therapeutic recreation programs, and community outreach services for children of all abilities in McKean County, Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.