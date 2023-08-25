ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Reached by phone for an interview this week, Bradford, Pa., native Aaron Bell apologized for the commotion on his end of the line.
“I’m sort of in a fishbowl here,” Bell said, as athletes and coaches passed his new office, peeking in to see if the University of Michigan Swimming & Diving associate head coach and men’s recruiting coordinator was available for a quick word.
But don’t get him wrong — there’s nowhere he’d rather be.
During his 19-year NCAA Division I coaching career, the 1999 Bradford Area High School graduate has built an impressive list of collegiate stops. Bell spent several seasons and found considerable success at Buffalo (2007-11), Virginia Tech (2011-16), Notre Dame (2016-2021) and Louisville (2022), where each time his recruiting efforts catapulted his teams to contender status.
But Michigan hits different.
“I’ve always thought it would be incredible to work at UM,” Bell said. “We’re battling to be the number one public institution in the country but there’s also the athletic prowess, the elite of the elite.
“Our country looks to Michigan to put people on the Olympic team, other countries look to our team to put kids on their Olympic teams,” Bell explained. “What an opportunity to come to a place like Michigan and be a part of such incredible history.”
Bell looks out his Canham Natatorium office window at “The Big House,” Michigan Stadium, the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere.
Yet Bell compared his new commute to a drive in his native Bradford from, say, “the hospital to Walmart.
“It’s an easy 14-minute drive away,” he said. “All the facilities are right here. It was important for me, I wanted our family to grow up in more of a college-town environment and Ann Arbor gives us that.”
Bell and his wife Courtney have three children, Brody, 11; Landon, 9; and Lucy, 2.
“The coaches on staff, we all have families and we want our kids on deck to see what we do, spend some great moments with us and look up at our athletes, aspire to be like that guy or that girl. My wife is a swimmer, so she understands the lifestyle.”
Bell “swam everything” for the Owls and head coach Pamela Digel. “The 2 free and 100 backstroke were my two main focuses in high school.” He went on to swim for the Division II Clarion Golden Eagles, earning All-American nods a remarkable 21 times.
Explaining how that’s possible, Bell said, “Well you can have as many as three individual events and four relays. I didn’t make NCAAs my freshman year but then maxed out the next three years.”
Recalling her time as Bell’s coach at Bradford High, Digel said, “In my 35-year career working with kids there are certain kids who stick out as far as being leaders — the ones who are really there for their teammates — Aaron was that guy.
“Given that he’s a people person, and his love for and success with swimming, I’m not at all surprised this (coaching) is what he’s gone into,” Digel continued.
“We’ve communicated fairly regularly over the years and his coaching career has been a constant progression, always upward movements. What’s really cool is that he’s kept locations in mind for what was best for his family. I won’t say that’s totally rare,” she said, “but it’s pretty cool to see someone for whom family is a priority these days.
“A lot of people worry about their careers and the family follows. With Aaron, his family’s always been part of the deal. This is where he’s been striving to get for a long time.”
Michigan Men’s Swimming Head Coach Matt Bowe said, “When putting together our staff, I was looking for coaches that are high character, relationship driven and have an elite ability to help our student-athletes achieve their goals. Aaron was a perfect fit.”
Bell said successful recruiting, which he does all over the globe, is about “being able to spot guys who maybe aren’t that good and helping them to realize how good they can actually be.”
He explained he’s a “connection guy,” focused on building relationships and connecting with young athletes, “getting them to understand that they can do it.
“I can help be a catalyst in helping them take their swimming to another level and achieve their goals, making sure they know they can have great balance within swimming and getting a great education.”
Having coached a number of remarkable swimmers and been the lead recruiter responsible for taking several major college programs to championship heights, Bell said, “Seeing their development, those have been pretty cool journeys for me.”