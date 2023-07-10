ST. MARYS -- St. Marys came into Sunday's District 10 Minor Baseball championship game averaging more than 10 runs per game and already shut out Bradford 7-0 when the teams first met July 5.
In Sunday's title tilt the 9-10 boys from Bradford held the high-powered offense to just two runs, but managed only one of their own as St. Marys claimed the regional banner, winning 2-1.
Playing as the visitor, St. Marys hung up one run in the first inning as Cael Stauffer reached on a walk and scored in the next at bat when Jonathan Chapman raked a double to right.
Bradford responded in the bottom of the first as Maddon Splain singled in the second slot, Jameis Furlong singled in the third and Caleb Weart drove in Splain for a 1-1 game. Furlong was stranded at second.
With Eli Haynoski pitching for Bradford and Stauffer on the mound for St. Marys, the teams battled through two scoreless innings until Chapman crossed home in the fourth. The St. Marys shortstop singled to left to reach base. Two batters later, Carson Dellaquila sent him home on a base knock to center.
Chapman, who held Bradford to one hit in the previous matchup, had taken over on the mound and gave up only one hit during his time on the hill. Caleb Weart singled in the fifth, but was left on base.
Eli Haynoski hit his 75-pitch limit and Splain took over for Bradford with two outs in the top of the fifth. In the top of the sixth inning, Chapman belted a double, Easton Straub reached on an error and Dellaquila singled to load the bases. Kohen Menteer hit a long fly ball to Furlong in center field, who bagged it and threw a dime to Weart at home to stop Chapman in his tracks tagging up at third. Cameron Geitner flew out to Eli Haynoski at short to end the inning.
Taking up last bats, Mason Haynoski singled on a line drive to left. Will Pantuso reached on a fielder's choice but wound up Bradford's third man stranded as St. Marys clinched the District 10 title on a groundout to Straub.
Straub, Chapman and Stauffer combined to strike out nine, scattering four hits and walking none. Offensively for the winners, Chapman finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Dellaquila went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Pitching for Bradford, Eli Haynoski threw four and two-thirds innings, scattering four hits and four walks, while striking out two. Splain surrendered just two hits in one and one-third innings of relief.
At the plate, Splain was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Furlong went 1-for-2, Weart was 1-for-1 with an RBI and Mason Haynoski finished 1-for-2.
The loss ends Bradford's 2023 all-star season at 3-2. St. Marys (4-0) advances to the Section 1 tournament in Meadville beginning July 17.