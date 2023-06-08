Facing off against Kane for their second game of the fresh season, the Bradford Legion Post 108 baseball team fell 9-2, as they couldn’t contend with Kane’s early offensive barrage.
Kane found contact immediately with Brock Wensel leading off with a double and then stealing third. Two more runners got on bases from consecutive walks to load the bases, before a third walk sent in Wensel. Dane Anderson’s deep shot, and subsequent Bradford error, let in three runs, lifting Kane up 5-0 at the end of the first.
Bradford got on the board in the first as well, although not with the same frequency. Anthony Lama got on base from a single, before being brought in by Liam Haven’s RBI single. Despite finding their way on base through the next several innings, including loading the bases on two separate occasions, Bradford could not find hits at key points in the game, scoring only once more in the sixth off back-to-back doubles from Cal Minich and Ethan Hackman.
For Kane on the other hand, they followed up their five run first frame with three more in the second, then sealed the win with one more score in the fourth.
Lama finished 2-for-4 with a double and single, while Minich went 1-for-4 with a double. Haven and Jack Nannon each went 1-for-3 with singles. Lama and Zack Schuessler led off on the mound for Bradford, collecting a combined four strikeouts, while closer Noah Swanson finished the game out with five in two innings pitched.
For Kane, Wensel led with a double and single in three appearances at the plate, while Landon Darr and Isaya Miller both hit singles. Phinn Chamberlin started on the mound, striking out five in six innings pitched, while Anderson found two in the final frame.
“We gave up seven unearned runs on Monday (against Brockway) and we lost 9-6, so that kind of sucked and tonight we just didn’t capitalize on opportunities like they did,” said Bradford Legion head coach Jim Henry. “We definitely cleaned up our defense a lot tonight, so that’s good.”
Kane: 530 100 0 9
Bradfrod: 100 001 0 2