ST. MARYS — Coming off a 6-0 win over Coudersport last week, the Bradford boys soccer team continued their dominating campaign with a blowout win over St. Marys, winning 9-1.
As has been for the entire season, the Owls were led by the Andy Mangold-Mitch Strauss connection. Mangold led the way against the Dutchmen, tallying four goals while Strauss ended with a hat trick and two assists. Trenton Johnson and Landon Lohrman also scored in the win, while Lohrman, Gabe Tate and Tristan Dragoone all registered one assist in the win.
In goal for Bradford, Dragoone played 50 minutes and tallied seven saves, before Aiden Abbott took over, finding six saves.
The Owls now improve to 3-2, with their next game being at home on Wednesday against Cathedral Prep.
BOYS GOLFSt. Marys 227,
Bradford 218
ST. MARYS — Despite Jake Franz’s team-best 41, the Owls fell on the road to the Dutchmen.
Along with Franz, all five of the Owls shot under 50 on Monday, with Chase Wineberg and Tarren Reese hitting a 44 and Wyatt Stark and Mitchell Brinksy both ending with 49s.
For St. Mary’s, Anthony Nedzinski tied Franz with a 41, while Alex Clark shot a 43, Vinnie Azzato hit a 45 and Tyler Rusalem ended with a 46.
JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALLBradford 28, St. Marys 14
The junior varsity Owls took care of business on both sides of the ball against the Dutchmen, scoring in the air, on the ground and on defense.
Andrew Giordano had one touchdown pass to Logan Kohler and also scored with a rush. Brodie Haviland had a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown and Nick Degolier also had an interception. Kohler had a fumble returned for a touchdown. Max McCaul and Payton McCool both had fumble recoveries as well. Paige Smith was 4-for-4 on extra points.