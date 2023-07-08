After suffering their first loss of the season against St. Marys on Wednesday, the Bradford Minor All Stars took a trip to the consolation bracket, facing DuBois and pulling out a tightly contested 9-8 victory.
Coming into the game against DuBois, Bradford was 2-1. They opened up their season on June 24, taking to the road to face Fox Township. Starting the summer with a win, Bradford then hosted Potter/McKean on Saturday, July 1, where they picked up another win, earning a spot in the District 10 semifinals against St. Marys.
With the win on Friday, Bradford gets a chance for revenge as they face St. Marys again on Sunday.
The Major baseball team began their season defending their home field in the second round of the summer season. Facing off against the DuBois All-Stars on June 26, Bradford fell early. However, in the redemption bracket, the team picked up two wins, beating Brockway before moving on to claim victory over Smethport-Mt. Jewitt on June 30. In the next round, Bradford’s season came to an end, losing to Potter/McKean last Sunday.
The Major All-Star softball team’s season was cut short, losing back-to-back games to be eliminated early. Opening on June 17, Bradford faced Potter/McKean, falling short and moving into the consolation bracket. Once there, they played Kane/Johnsonburg, who also claimed victory over Bradford, bouncing them from the season.
While the Minor All-Stars also faced a first-game loss in their bracket, they found some redemption in the consolation rounds. Losing to DuBois, Bradford then took on Kane, winning and adnvancing to play Punxsutawney on Saturday, July 1. Unfortunately for Bradford, their season came to a close then, as they suffered their second loss and were eliminated from play.