Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.