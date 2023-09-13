Another Pennsylvania high school football player had to be flown from a game Monday to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, according to a report from TribLive.com.
Per the site, a Latrobe freshman football player was injured near the end of his team’s game against Thomas Jefferson and was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital.
TribLive.com said the player’s identity and condition were not available Monday night.
“The West Jefferson Hills School District, including families, students and staff send their thoughts and prayers to the student, his family and the Greater Latrobe school community,” West Jefferson Hills superintendent Janet Sardon told the site.
The news comes after a frightening and particularly brutal weekend in which at least four high school football players in Pennsylvania had to be rushed to hospitals. And that comes as Karns City quarterback Mason Martin, who collapsed on the field back on Sept. 1 during his team’s season-opener, continues to fight for his life in a hospital Pittsburgh, too.
Per TribLive.com, Laurel Highlands star Antwan Black Jr., Shenango lineman Michael Egetoe and an unidentified Sto-Rox player, all had to be flown to hospitals from their games Friday night. Also, Jersey Shore defensive lineman Max Engle collapsed Friday during his team’s game against Selinsgrove and, according to The Dailty Item, “trainers and EMTs worked on the Bulldogs’ senior for nearly 10 minutes before he was taken away in an ambulance.”
TribLive.com said that Black, a junior who claims offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Toledo, “took an awkward hit to the head” after making a catch late in a game against Kiski Area and was “briefly motionless” on the turf.
The site reported that Black was put into an ambulance at the field at Kiski Area before being transferred to the helicopter and flown to the hospital. There was good news as the site said that Black was “already alert and talking with teammates” before he was put into the ambulance.
Per the site, Egetow was also flown to a hospital after suffering a concussion and hip injury.
It reported, too, that the unnamed Sto-Rox player was transported to a hospital after suffering what he first believed to be a stinger before saying he “didn’t feel well” and laying down on the sideline.
No further updates have been given regarding those players condition.
PennLive reported Monday that the Lycoming County community was rallying around Engle, who remains hospitalized at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. However, like the other players who were transported Friday, no further updates have been given regarding his status.
Meanwhile, Martin continues to battle for his life, according to a social media post from his mother shared by his team Sunday.
Martin collapsed on the field during the third quarter of his the game against Redbank Valley.
According to D9Sports.com, he had just played a defensive series and went out on the field as part of the kick return team when the head official, identified as Mike Vasbinder, said he saw the player “wobble and sway.”
The report said that Vasbinder said he asked Martin if he was OK, and the player responded, “No,” before he fell to the turf.
The family reportedly told the media that he suffered a brain bleed and collapsed lung during the game against Redbank Valley.
In her post Sunday, Stacy King Martin, said doctors were still working to get the swelling to go down in her son’s brain and asked for continued prayers.
“I cannot commend the Nurses, Doctors and Support Personnel enough,” she wrote. “Every single one of them have gone above and beyond to love and care for Mason.
“As always please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote. “Thanks for everything you have done for us.”