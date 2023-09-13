As for the good news, it probably can’t get any worse.
If Josh Allen plays an uglier game this season than he did Monday night at MetLife Stadium, it’ll be a major upset. So if the Bills’ franchise quarterback, the man burdened with the championship hopes of all fans, is an optimist, he’ll think it’s only up from here.
Given what occurred on the opposing sideline, this game could hardly have been set up better for the Bills to start the season 1-0. All the life in that stadium — at least from the sound of the broadcast — exited after four offensive snaps for the home team when Aaron Rodgers, slow to get up after a sack by new Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd, took a few steps and sat back down on the MetLife turf. From there he limped off to the injury tent, then onto a cart and into the tunnel, never to be seen again. The next morning’s MRI confirmed what coach Robert Saleh feared: Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, ending his first season with the Jets before it ever really started.
The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately clear on the broadcast, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman responsibly avoided speculation. Over on the ManningCast, Peyton and Eli’s first guest, John McEnroe, a New Yorker and big Jets fan, looked like he’d seen a ghost. McEnroe quoted himself in reaction to Rodgers’ injury,“You cannot be serious!”
A couple hours later it was Bills fans shouting the same sentiment.
The game’s outcome seemed an afterthought. With an entire stadium of depressed Jets fans, surely Zach Wilson wouldn’t be able to turn this game around, right?
But sure enough, the Bills let the Jets hang around for far too long, and the result was one of the most inexplicable losses of the McDermott era.
Allen’s night started well enough, completing nine of his first 10 passes. But then came the first of three interceptions, and the first of four turnovers. Being generous you could call this one the same as a punt: Allen had a 3rd-and-8 at Buffalo’s 31 and launched the ball deep into Jets territory, but overthrew a double-covered Deonte Harty, and safety Jordan Whitehead came down with the pick.
Not that the first one was a great play, but the other picks were far less excusable. And both were to Whitehead, giving the sixth-year pro out of Pitt his career-high for a season, let alone a game, in interceptions with three.
To make matters worse, with just under five minutes to play in a tie game, Allen mishandled a snap, picked it up and gained four yards only to lose the ball again.
After an NFL-leading 19 turnovers last season, clearly, an entire offseason’s worth of talk about taking care of the football — not to mention avoiding hits — went out the window. Allen was sacked five times, which you can credit a lot of to an excellent Jets defensive line and a Bills o-line with some new faces and question marks, but he also took some brutal hits on scrambles downfield, particularly when it may have been wise to seek the sideline or slide.
As you might expect of a quarterback and leader, Allen took the blame late Monday night speaking at the press conference table, lamenting that he was “trying to force the ball … same (expletive), same place, different day.”
Indeed, the game followed a similar script to Buffalo’s Meadowlands trip last November, when the Jets took two turnovers from Allen and he left the field with an elbow injury he played through the rest of the season. This time, the turnovers were doubled and the Bills lost a division game to Wilson and the Jets again.
“I hurt our team tonight,” Allen said. “I cost our team tonight and it feels eerily similar to last year. I hate that it’s the same.”
He got in rhythm with Stefon Diggs for 10 catches on 13 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown, but Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey need to identify a reliable second option … Jordan Whitehead doesn’t count.
Allen’s elite arm talent and his scrambling ability make him a joy to watch, and really made him the star he is and the Bills the contenders they’ve been for years now. But Monday night looked way too much like the 2018 or ‘19 Allen.
Given the injury to Rodgers and how shaky the Bills and Allen looked, the night’s biggest winner may have been the Miami Dolphins. The Bills will surely be favored the next two weeks, the home opener against Las Vegas and a trip to Washington. Maybe they’ll come out of it 2-1, but even if they do, they can’t afford another performance like this one, especially not in Week 4 with the Dolphins in town.
(Times Herald sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)