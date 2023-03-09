Each March 8th, the Zonta Club of Bradford celebrates Zonta Rose Day by recognizing local women and men who stand out as supporters of human rights for all.

In 1977, the United Nations established March 8th as International Women’s Day. It is a day to celebrate the contributions people have made to advance women’s rights. Locally, the Zonta Rose Day honorees are chosen because they have shared their time and talents in a way that contributes to the health and growth of our local community. The contributions may be entrepreneurial, educational, artistic, inspirational, or charitable. The club also recognizes like-minded men who support gender equity.

Local & Social