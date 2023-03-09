Each March 8th, the Zonta Club of Bradford celebrates Zonta Rose Day by recognizing local women and men who stand out as supporters of human rights for all.
In 1977, the United Nations established March 8th as International Women’s Day. It is a day to celebrate the contributions people have made to advance women’s rights. Locally, the Zonta Rose Day honorees are chosen because they have shared their time and talents in a way that contributes to the health and growth of our local community. The contributions may be entrepreneurial, educational, artistic, inspirational, or charitable. The club also recognizes like-minded men who support gender equity.
Yellow roses and notes of thanks were delivered this year to Melissa Bartlein, VP of compliance services at Futures; Erin Harvey Bridge – Challenger Little League, BYLL; Rachel Dennis – SANE nurse at BRMC; Jennifer Edminster — activities director at Bradford Nursing Pavilion; Megan Inghram – Shared Hope International ambassador; Darren & Ainsley Litz – father/daughter executive director & assistant executive director of BCPAC; Amy Hull McClallen – Hull Electric; Rev. Beth Rosler – Duke Center/Rew United Methodist Church; Brandy Schimp – Mayor of Kane; Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer– McKean County District Attorney; and Jerry Harvey-facilities manager, First Presbyterian Church, Bradford.
The Zonta Club of Bradford recognizes the contributions these honorees provide in our community as role models to future generations.