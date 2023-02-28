The Zippo/Case Museum invites Bradford-based makers and artisans to apply for free booth space at the upcoming “Made in Bradford” celebration slated for July 15, to be held rain or shine on the museum grounds.
Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Zippo Manufacturing Company’s acquisition of the W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Co. brand, the event will celebrate Bradford’s rich history of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurialism.
The “Made in Bradford” celebration will feature exclusive collectible Zippo and Case products, food, giveaways and a collectors’ swap tent, among other family-friendly offerings. A particularly exciting highlight will be an exhibition featuring the many skilled craftspeople and artisans of Bradford.
“While Zippo and Case are the most widely recognized brands from Bradford, we know that there are many extraordinarily talented people in this town who make and sell their own products.” said Dr. Katie Zapel, Zippo & Case’s archives manager. “We would like to give a public spotlight to these small businesses and put together one massive example of what Bradfordians make.”
Booth applications are available at the Zippo/Case Museum and online at zippocasemuseum.com. Applicants must make their products in Bradford to participate. Booths will be housed under a large tent and include the use of an 8-foot table and two chairs. Makers with additional setup needs should note this on their applications. The deadline to return applications is March 31.