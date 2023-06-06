The YWCA Bradford Victims’ Resource Center will hold a Healthcare Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St.
The event is designed to educate domestic violence victims, survivors, and others in the community, about the healthcare services available to county residents. Numerous vendors will be available from the healthcare and childcare industries.
A gift bag will be given to the first 125 people.
For more information email jillm@ywcabradford.org or call (814) 368-4235, ext. 303.