Shine a much deserved spotlight on a woman you know.
The YWCA Bradford holds its annual Leader Luncheon to recognize women who demonstrate leadership qualities and make a difference in the lives of others in McKean County. They invite the community to help them identify women whose community service, professional, and/or academic successes exhibit their extraordinary leadership.
The luncheon honoring the recipients will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 8, in the Mukaiyama University Room, in the Frame-Westerberg Commons building, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The selection committee will consider all nominations except for past award recipients.
Nominations for this year’s honorees are currently being accepted through Friday, Jan. 20. Individuals may request an electronic nomination form by emailing development@ywcabradford.org or by calling (814) 368-4235.