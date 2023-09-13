A Youth End-of-Summer Party is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Open Arms Church.
Church representatives said the event aims to provide activities for young attendees, including engaging games and opportunities to get to know one another. Open Arms Church encourages all participants to bring a friend along and, if possible, a favorite dish or snack to share with the group.
“While it may not mark the official end of summer, we wanted to create a fun-filled gathering for the kids, especially with school starting,” said Annette Dennison, next-generation coordinator at Open Arms Church. “We invite everyone to join us and bring their friends to make this event even more enjoyable.”
In addition to the Youth End-of-Summer Party, Open Arms Church’s Student Ministry hosts regular meetings 6 to 8 p.m. every Sunday at 1289 East Main St. in Foster Township, about a mile past Walmart. Gatherings offer a combination of games, educational activities and teachings.
For more information about the Youth End-of-Summer Party or Open Arms Church’s Student Ministry, visit www.oachurch.com