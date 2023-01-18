COUDERSPORT — Things are coming up bubbles in Potter County for young artists this January. Classes are scheduled from 3 to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 and 26 at the Potter County Artisan Center, 227 N. Main Street.
This month, students will be creating paintings utilizing bubbles and liquid watercolor. Choose whichever date your young artist would prefer and then call the Potter County Artisan Center at (814) 274-8165 to register your child. Please note, the Potter County Artisan Center cannot guarantee a spot reserved over Facebook.