The Bradford YMCA will present the 2023 George G. Blaisdell Community Service Awards at the 29th Annual Community Awards Breakfast.
The event will be held on campus at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 16.
The George G. Blaisdell Community Service Award was established in 1993 to honor a long-time trustee and friend of the Bradford YMCA for distinguished leadership and service to the community and for making a difference in the lives of people. The annual award recognizes one or more individuals, businesses, or organizations in Bradford and the surrounding area for continual commitment to the improvement of our community by his/her actions, words, and deeds that exemplify this vision.
The 2023 individual honorees are the father-son team of John and Jacob Hannahs.
The Hannahs have made an impact on the community of Bradford. John Hannahs has lived in Bradford his entire life and has been married to his wife Michele for 40 years. Together they raised their son Jacob to value volunteerism and hard work and it certainly shows.
John Hannahs worked for Zippo early on in his career and has been employed by American Refining Group for the past 42 years. Jacob Hannahs has worked for the Bradford YMCA for four years and in his role there has helped with various community activities and initiatives.
The elder Hannahs has served his community in many ways. He was a Cub Scout Leader and assisted with Boy Scouts when his son was young and participated in the programs. In association with the Bradford City Lions Club, he volunteered at the Crook Farm Fair, Big 30 Game, and the Autumn Daze Car Show. His son has carried on the family tradition of volunteerism by helping his grandmother to serve food at the Friendship Table and has been an altar server for 15 years at the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church and St. Francis Church. Most recently Jacob Hannahs has taken on food distribution in association with Destinations-Bradford.
Anyone that knows the Hannahs duo, knows that their true passion is hockey. John Hannahs assisted with the Bradford Youth Hockey program for a number of years during the time that his son participated as a player. He then became an assistant coach for three years during Jacob’s high school years. Since 2016, when Jacob aged out of the hockey program, John and Jacob Hannahs have both become coaches for the In House program that is part of the Bradford Blizzard Youth Hockey Club.
John Hannahs noted, “Both my son Jacob and I are very grateful to Mr. Joe Auteri and Mr. Matt DeGolier for the opportunity for my son to have the chance to learn how to play hockey in the Bradford Youth Hockey program that was started by these men years ago and luckily is still in existence today.”
Jacob Hannahs added, “I always will remember how much I looked forward to the opportunity to learn how to play hockey when I was younger. My working with kids in the hockey program through the years has helped me with my interactions with my job in the Braford YMCA Youth Programs.”
John Hannahs then went on to help initiate a pick-up hockey program at ARG which later developed into the company sponsoring a team in the Olean (N.Y.) Hockey League. He then became a first-year hockey player for the newly created, ARGuard Knights. His son is also currently on the team.
“My best memories have been the opportunity to work together with my son, Jacob, to help encourage many kids, through the years, to discover the excitement associated with first learning how to skate and then the fun associated with learning how to play the game of hockey,” states John Hannahs.
Kiwanis Club of Bradford will be honored in the local organization category with Nancy Dryden, Chairman of the Kiwanis Young Child Priority One Committee, accepting the award.
“Since volunteerism is the essence of our organization, many of our members join in order to be able to find ways to volunteer, besides enjoying the camaraderie of getting to know each other,” noted Dryden, chairman of the Kiwanis Young Child Priority One Committee.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The local Bradford chapter was formed in 1936. They have held weekly meetings for most of the last 87 years. The meetings often help the members to learn about local businesses and other charitable organizations. Since the very beginning, the club has sponsored a Christmas party for children at the Bradford Children’s Home. Recently they have had Christmas parties for the Custer City Beacon Light students. The Kiwanis’ initial policy to co-sponsor city playgrounds has continued to today, as the club has recently made a financial commitment to Callahan Park improvements.
The Kiwanis Club has a long history of service in Bradford. In 1941 the Kiwanis Memorial Fund was established to support the Bradford Hospital where the proceeds would be devoted primarily to the maternity and pediatric departments. That fund was bolstered when the Kiwanis “Tree Farm” was established with funds from regular cuttings of the timber there. In 1958 the Kiwanis Club came upon a project that not only provided fundraising but also offered to all ages of the general public an opportunity to both share and enjoy to the fullest extent, the Kiwanis Kapers.
The club faced the challenges of the COVID pandemic in recent years and did not stop serving the Bradford area community. They continued to meet weekly outdoors or by video conference. They increased the donation of books to area children when they were no longer able to read to children in person. And they read to students through virtual meetings and recorded videos of readings to share with the schools. Even through the years of social distancing, the Kiwanis Club still managed to hold
Kiwanis Kapers event, which is now slightly changed, but still much appreciated by the community.
Kiwanis continued work in the community includes Kiwanis Kapers, Kiwanis Courts, Tree Farm and donations to the maternity and pediatric floors at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, UPB Scholarships, Kiwanis Film Fest for Bradford area families, and supporting local youth sports teams and events. Members of the Kiwanis Club volunteer in the Bradford community in many ways including reading to Pre-K, GGB, and School Street students and volunteering in the YMCA’s 21st Century After-School programs in all four Bradford Schools. They have a long history of participating in the YMCA’s Annual Kids Fest, Back to School Rally, and similar youth events. The Kiwanis also lend a hand in community cleanups, often with the help of the Key Club. And they fill a specific need by making trauma dolls for police, firemen, and medical personnel to give to children experiencing a crisis.
The Kiwanis Club has had a lasting positive impact on the community. Though Kiwanis Court is now under new management, they continue to be proud of having provided critically needed housing for over forty years. The Kiwanis have made donations to 38 local organizations so far this year alone, including a donation to CARE for Children. They have lent their support to Service Leadership Clubs including Key Club, Builder’s Club, and Aktion Club. Thousands of Kiwanis Learning Guides have been donated and distributed to parents of preschoolers. The Kiwani’s Yellow Book Box in front of the Bradford YMCA provides about 100 books a month to preschoolers as well. Thanks to donations from Key Club and GGB students, they have provided several thousand books to area children in various other ways.
Six area youths will be presented with the “Ray C. Uhler YMCA Outstanding Youth Award.” The annual award recognizes one graduating senior from each private and public high school in McKean County. The students selected are individuals who have demonstrated throughout their high school careers a continual commitment to helping others through volunteer efforts to local community groups and organizations, church and school. The honorees are: Emma Swanson of Bradford Area High School, Dawson Glogau of Kane Area High School, Ella Malogrino of Oswayo Valley High School, Sarah Beaver of Otto-Eldred High School, Mikya Stake of Port Allegany High School, and Faith Miller of Smethport Area Jr.-Sr. High School.
Josh Curcio will receive the Policy Volunteer of the Year Award for his outstanding dedication to the Bradford YMCA.
The YMCA Cause Driven Leader of the Year Award will be given to Caren Barnes for her significant and sustainable impact through her work in the Aquatics Department and as a Swimming Coach.
Kira Schine will receive the Excellence in Child Care Award for her steadfast commitment to youth development in the community.
Jeff Townsend, the CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers noted that the Bradford Breakfast was his first YMCA Community event after becoming the new CEO for the organization, last May. “I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to all the honorees and a genuine thank you in appreciation for the tremendous impact they have given to the community,” stated Townsend. “It’s tremendous to see the depth of involvement and the outstanding character that the area schools’ young people are being honored for, what an asset to our community’s future.”