McKean County’s Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court, Wendy Yaros, has announced that she will seek a third term in office in the May primary election.
Wendy Yaros, a Republican, was first employed in the office of the Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court as First Deputy in 2014 where she was employed for two years before being elected to the position as Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court in 2016 and 2020 for a four-year term.
As the Register of Wills she is responsible for the probate and administration of deceased McKean County residents’ estates, as well as the processing of all inheritance tax receipts and documents.
As the Clerk of Orphans’ Court her responsibilities include the accuracy and maintenance of case files for adoptions, appeals, First and Final Accounts, Petition to Settle Small Estates and guardianships of Incapacitated/ minors. The office is also responsible for accepting marriage license applications and issuing marriage licenses to couples.
Prior to working in the office of the Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphan’s Court, she owned, operated and managed an Abstract/Title Research Company for eight years in the McKean County Courthouse.
Yaros, a Bradford native, graduated in 1985. She attended Jamestown Community College for business and computer science and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for Real Estate and Land Management. She has been married to her husband, Joe Yaros, for over twenty five years. They have three children and one grandchild.
“As Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court, I have worked hard to maintain an efficient and friendly office. As an elected official, I am always here to serve you and the citizens of McKean County,” said Yaros. “It would be an honor and privilege to continue serving in this position.”