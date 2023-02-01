Yaros MUG

Wendy Yaros, McKean County’s Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court

 Photo provided

McKean County’s Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court, Wendy Yaros, has announced that she will seek a third term in office in the May primary election.

Wendy Yaros, a Republican, was first employed in the office of the Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court as First Deputy in 2014 where she was employed for two years before being elected to the position as Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court in 2016 and 2020 for a four-year term.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos