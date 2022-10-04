Judge hits 62nd homer

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season, during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in the second game of a doubleheader, at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, Oct.4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. 

 Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Just three pitches in, after six days and five games, Aaron Judge stood alone in American League history Tuesday night.

The Yankees slugger mashed the third pitch of the second game of a double header at Globe Life Field for his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season. Judge surpassed Roger Maris and his 61-year-old American League single-season home run record almost a week after he tied it.

