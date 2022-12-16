The forecast called for a wintry mix and that is exactly what was received. Snow, sleet, ice — almost anything the sky could throw down to the ground.
Were you reminded of the holiday song lyrics: “Oh, the weather outside is frightful…,” we sure were.
All over the area, schools started out on a delay before either going remote or closing entirely, roads were slick and even treacherous in places, and the trees that didn’t fall on power lines were covered in ice — then the snow flurries fluttered from the clouds.
Will the weekend look like this, too?
“The worst is over,” Meteorologist from the National Weather Service, David Martin, said on Thursday evening.
He continued the conversation with details about what is coming in for the weekend, “Friday looks pretty quiet and should stay in the mid 30s. The Bradford area might see a snow shower on Saturday but nothing too concerning. On Sunday, Erie and Buffalo (N.Y.) will get snow but you guys might, might, get a dusting.”
It will be colder, as in below normal temperatures, next week, he added.
And it was a little hard to get him to forecast so far out, but he said, “maybe, just maybe, by next Thursday, there will be some snow. Once it is on the ground, that counts — I would lean toward a white Christmas.”
If this is what you’re dreaming of, may your dreams come true.