Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. hosts one of the most recognizable ceremonies to honor fallen military servicemen and women. Over 255,000 graves are remembered, each December, by volunteers, family members, soldiers in the area, other veterans, and others.

And, in France and 23 other offshore locations, the same ceremony, on the same day, also remembers the fallen Americans buried outside the U.S. borders.

