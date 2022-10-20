Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. hosts one of the most recognizable ceremonies to honor fallen military servicemen and women. Over 255,000 graves are remembered, each December, by volunteers, family members, soldiers in the area, other veterans, and others.
And, in France and 23 other offshore locations, the same ceremony, on the same day, also remembers the fallen Americans buried outside the U.S. borders.
Closer to home, coordinators hope that this is the year all 9,432 graves in McKean County have a wreath for the national, and more recently, international, remembrance ceremony.
As with years passed, all ceremonies take place on a specific date. This year they are on December 17. Across the nation, and the world, each begins with the blessing of the wreaths, followed by playing the national anthem and playing of “Taps,” and a 21-gun salute. The ceremonies are scripted so that each location is speaking the same words. And, as each wreath is placed, the person placing it speaks the deceased name — with honor and remembrance.
Mount Jewett was the first in the area to participate in Wreaths Across America, according to Coordinator Kelly Barr Hughes, who had placed just three wreaths at the base of each memorial, “I wanted to grow seeds when I got here,” said Hughes. “I was too late to get wreaths the first year, 2019, but in 2020 we needed 608 to fully cover the graves in the cemeteries on our list for that year — we sold 932 wreaths.”
The extra wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans in other cemeteries, that is how other locations get their start.
For instance, last year the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) in Smethport, took lessons from what Hughes had started in Mount Jewett and applied them to starting Wreaths Across America in their area. The Crosby legion purchases wreaths for their cemeteries from SAL and this has led to the graves of veterans at the following cemeteries being fully covered: Bridgeview, Clermont, Colegrove, Crosby, Fairmont, Goodwin, Kasson, Lebanon, Nebo and Rosehill. Honorary Wreaths were also placed at the McKean County Memorial Cemetery, Mount Jewett Veterans Memorial, Smethport Memorials and the Custer City Cemetery.
What began with three wreaths in Mount Jewett a few years ago has escalated to over 5,000 wreaths in 2021. And it isn’t stopping there.
This year, Smethport is helping a newcomer, Bradford Legion Post #108, learn the ropes. As well, the SAL will be taking care to honor the veterans in the Moody Hollow cemetery in Eldred.
Bradford has big plans. They endeavor to lay wreaths at Willow Dale, St. Bernards, Oak Hill and Degolia cemeteries this year. That marks 3,000 veteran graves, just in these four cemeteries.
In order to accomplish the goal of laying a wreath at the grave of every veteran in McKean County, wreath sponsorships are needed.
Most orders are due by Nov. 28 to ensure on-time delivery from the Worcester Wreath Co., the only company that provides wreaths for this non-profit program.
Sponsors pay $15 per wreath, usually, and can name the grave and cemetery to receive it or sponsor on behalf of any grave.
Some areas use this as a fundraiser for the veterans clubs and receive $5 return on each wreath, while others use the funds to raise money for the upkeep of cemeteries in the area, and still others have two-for-one wreaths so there are more wreaths to place.
All locations are appreciative of volunteers to help lay wreaths throughout the county.
For more information on sponsoring a wreath or volunteering, contact the following:
Mount Jewett and surrounding area: Kelly Barr Hughes, (636) 524-9826, Smethport/Crosby: Todd Witchen at (814) 598-9389 or twitchen69@gmail.com, Bradford area: Bob Witchen at (814) 598-4183 or babybeef@verizon.net.
Any wreaths purchased for civilians will be placed on a veteran’s grave.