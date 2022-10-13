COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America (WAA) is “Find a Way to Serve.”
In keeping with this, the organization launched a new TEACH program earlier this year. The program, which was put together by retired educator and Gold Star Mother Cindy Tatum, shares an established curriculum designed to teach the next generation about the value of their freedom.
In the past few months, with consistent updates based on American holidays and other important events, this program has become wildly popular with professional educators and homeschoolers.
Last month alone, this program received over 2,000 individual downloads.
The program, which consists of stories of courage and character, regularly introduces new educational materials — most recently individuals can find lesson plans specifically related to Veterans’ Day — further focusing on character development and service projects for young people of all ages.
This program is free to download from www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach and is also available to all educators and homeschoolers on Teachers Pay Teachers. The program curriculum encompasses all grades starting at kindergarten through a student’s senior year of high school.
This service-based curriculum is designed to share educational materials from philanthropic and patriotic organizations like The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the American Rosie Movement, Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, The Congressional Media of Honor Society, and IKEducation at the Eisenhower Foundation. Additionally, WAA has developed a Veterans’ Oral History Project for youth from fourth through twelfth grade that encourages young people to interview a veteran, service member or Gold Star Family member to learn about the sacrifices our military make on behalf of our country and teach the next generation the value of their freedom.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. It is a free event and open to all people. For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for an American hero, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.