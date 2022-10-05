After months of construction barriers limiting traffic on the Bradford bypass of U.S. Route 219, there is an end in sight to the project.
Timothy Nebgen, safety press officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, explained, “The contractor is installing guide rail in the area of Owens Way. It’s going to be another week or so before the signage is pulled.”
Paving operations on the southside are complete, and remaining work consists of cleanup, he said. “All work progress is contingent on weather, of course.”
Work began in June on the bypass and including resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation across more than four miles of roadway. Other work included guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.
The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, also completed structure repairs/rehabilitation work on the bridge over Tunungwant Creek. That bridge is 357 feet long and carries an average of more than 6,700 vehicles daily.
The contract cost was $5.8 million. When introduced, PennDOT estimated the project would be completed by early November.