OLEAN, N.Y. — Paula Snyder describes herself as a very optimistic person. She deals with everything with “a level of humor” whenever possible.
As the executive director of the Cattaraugus County campus of SUNY Jamestown Community College, her optimism and humor are what gets her through the toughest days.
She welcomed her new position at JCC in August of 2019. The COVID pandemic struck in early 2020. Snyder’s husband, Jim, fell ill and passed away in May 2022.
She was running the Olean campus and creating pandemic policies. Her 27 years as a nurse and then the director of health initiatives at all three of the JCC campuses — that is over 30 years at the college — helped her through the pandemic, she said.
“We were on call, 24/7, the team of three. It went on for years. The state of New York and SUNY required that we document everything, cases and vaccinations,” Snyder explained. “It was grueling work for everyone. We didn’t know what we didn’t know.”
She said she longed for normalcy, though she also acknowledged there were a lot of unsung heroes throughout the campus: buildings and grounds crews were on campus everyday as well as the faculty who had to switch modalities and were exhausted by the hardships that were placed on them.
Yet for Snyder, it was the nurses and the nursing students who she found the most connection with.
“The pandemic has put public health where it needs to be, in the spotlight,” she said. “The nurses who were in the hospitals, they were there, watching one patient after another die and without the comfort of family by their side.”
She continued, “Patient after patient. That’s a war zone. Nurses were quitting. They were suffering. Some have PTSD.” Snyder said she understands some of what they were going through, but not quite. She was a nurse during the beginning of the HIV epidemic.
“It was a devastating time, but now look, there are (HIV) medications that take a person to nearly undetectable,” she said. “That’s why you have to stay optimistic.”
Snyder recalled late-night Zoom calls with her team during the pandemic. “We didn’t have anything new to share. Somebody laughed, then everyone laughed. It was uncontrolled laughter, over nothing at all. But it was what was needed.”
She added, “We had to laugh, mostly at ourselves, but we had to — we had to hold each other up.”
Snyder insists there is always something to be joyful about. It can be difficult, she admits. But the way Snyder measures success is when she gets up in the morning, she tells herself it is going to be a good day and that she loves what she does. From there, she ensures that she has what she calls good conversations with people. And, at night, she reflects on the day with the idea that if something didn’t go as well as it could have, she resolves to try it another way the next day.
Nursing was not her first-choice career. She was supposed to go to a college for exceptional vocal artists. However, a motor vehicle accident in high school caused a significant change in her pitch.
Her mother insisted that both daughters would be educated and have careers. Snyder chose nursing. She has been a nurse for more than 44 years.
Her children, now adults, wish she was more available, worked less. But Snyder explained, “Much of my life has been work. I am not good at hobbies. I started out in homecare and hospice; I love what I do.”
She has a goal for her children: “That one day they will be calling each other asking where I am because they know I am out having fun, not because I have become someone they have to deal with.”
Snyder said that work defines her. She loves JCC and because of her late husband’s passion for the school, she will continue to see his legacy move forward. “His mother was a single mom in 1942, and that was unheard of back then. He started the Single Parent Scholarship fund here at JCC and if there is a student in need, who is a single parent, we can help.” Snyder said she was a single mom for about five years. This fund is important to her, as it was to her husband.