ST. MARYS — Recently the Women Who Care, (WWC) a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, held their Spring Membership Event.
The Bingo Bonanza, held at The Sacred Heart Parish Center, brought out over 230 women for an evening of fun and prizes.
Over $3,000 worth of prizes, cash, and gift certificates were taken home by happy winners. The annual WWC spring event allows the group to provide information about their mission and to recruit new members.
In addition, Tiffany Boschert spoke about how Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services has used their recent grant from the organization and to highlight how WWC continues to make a difference in communities.
Anyone interested in becoming a member, check the website at elkcountyfoundation.org or call the ECCF office at (814) 834-2125.
The mission of Women Who Care is to educate, encourage, and expand the number of women committed to philanthropy in order to strengthen our community by providing funds and assistance to issues that are important to families.