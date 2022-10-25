The Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County (WGC), a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, extends an invitation to all McKean County women to join them at their annual meeting at the Bradford Brew Station at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, where $7,300 in grants will be awarded to non-profit organizations.
Appetizers will be served, short presentations will be made by grant applicants to explain their projects, basket raffles will be held, and members and guests will enjoy social time to greet and meet other women in attendance.
Women’s Giving Circle is a relatively young organization that was formed to encourage philanthropy among women in McKean County. An affordable membership offers the opportunity for community-minded women to make a huge difference, with a small investment. A yearly donation of a minimum of $100 gives a member voting privileges as well as participation in two yearly events with many amazing women in our communities.
The goal of WGC is to grow its membership and its granting ability each year.
Non-profits are invited to submit grant applications on an annual basis, with grants awarded at the annual meeting from the pooled donations of all of the WGC members.