All area women are invited to join The Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County this year at their Nov. 16 fall meeting where $7,300 in grants will be awarded. In 2021, grants went to the Mattresses Across McKean County program (pictured), CASA, CARE for Children, and YWCA Bradford.

 Photo submitted

The Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County (WGC), a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, extends an invitation to all McKean County women to join them at their annual meeting at the Bradford Brew Station at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, where $7,300 in grants will be awarded to non-profit organizations.

Appetizers will be served, short presentations will be made by grant applicants to explain their projects, basket raffles will be held, and members and guests will enjoy social time to greet and meet other women in attendance.

