PORT ALLEGANY – Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) is a project of the McKean County Community Foundation that connects charitable-minded women with each other for an affordable way to make a greater impact in their communities. WGC holds two gatherings each year for members and their guests: a social event, and an annual meeting where they award grants to area nonprofits.
Members and guests recently experienced an incredible evening enjoying culinary creations from garden-grown produce at their 2023 event, “The Chef’s Table at Eddie’s on Main.” Little Mountain Winery added to the festivities with wine tasting enjoyed by 36 women who support the work of WGC.
Angela Erway, YWCA Bradford volunteer, spoke about the good work they have been able to do with the grant dollars they received last fall from WGC.
Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County is made up of ordinary women of all backgrounds and financial means who want to enhance life for women and families. Each member donates a minimum of $100 per year. WGC pools these individual donations together and awards grants at its annual meeting to area nonprofits.
This community-minded group invites all McKean County women to join them in their charitable endeavors. 2023 memberships will be accepted until Oct. 1. Grants will be awarded following the close of the current membership year. WGC is a relatively young organization, established in 2018. To date, WGC has awarded $23,800 in grants to McKean County nonprofit organizations.
The McKean County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, is a non-profit organization that works with donors to help them meet their charitable goals.
Learn more about the work of the Women’s Giving Circle by visiting the McKean County Community Foundation website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org or call (844) 238-2289.