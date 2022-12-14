CAMP HILL — PCN’s original program, “On The Issues,” will feature Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Filmed at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, the feature will take a look back at Wolf’s two terms as the Governor of Pennsylvania.
“On The Issues” goes beyond the limits of headlines and sound bites. The 30-minute program interviews individuals who influence public policy in Pennsylvania to give viewers a deeper understanding of topics that affect them.
Viewers can watch “On The Issues” on cable in PA or streaming worldwide with PCN Select. PCN Select is available on desktop, mobile, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.
For more information about PCN’s “On The Issues,” visit: https://pcntv.com/on-the-issues/.
