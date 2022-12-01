Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf

 DAN ZAMPOGNA

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Regulatory sausage making is rarely a straight line from A to B. The gnarly path for oil and gas emissions rules required a new alphabet.

Gov. Tom Wolf has issued an emergency certification to enact rules governing the emissions of volatile organic compounds from existing shallow oil and gas sites six years after they were first mandated by federal environmental regulators.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos