Third Ward 11.4.22

A view of part of the Third Ward of Bradford from West Washington Street on Friday afternoon.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

After a successful nine years of the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corporation (DBRC) running a neighborhood partnership program in Bradford’s Second Ward, it is now time for another neighborhood within the city of Bradford to receive improvements — the Third Ward.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf approved $225,000 through the Neighborhood Assistance Program to address blight, improving homes and to create new homes along the West Washington Street corridor.

