After a successful nine years of the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corporation (DBRC) running a neighborhood partnership program in Bradford’s Second Ward, it is now time for another neighborhood within the city of Bradford to receive improvements — the Third Ward.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf approved $225,000 through the Neighborhood Assistance Program to address blight, improving homes and to create new homes along the West Washington Street corridor.
The Third Ward, adjacent to the Historic District, includes the boundaries beginning at a north point of Willard Avenue and Bank Street, extending south to Campus Drive. The area will have a breadth of Marion Avenue to Charlotte Avenue. This is approximate, but a complete map can be found at www.bradfordpa.org. The boundaries are subject to change pending DCED approval.
Streets within the project area include Bank, State, Howard, Catalpa, South Center, Edwards streets, Greens Court, McCourt Place, Hobson Place, Storey Place, and Osborne Place. The avenues of Cole, Colegrove, Fairbanks, Marion, Harding, Lowell, Merrow, and Bradford. Parts of West Washington, McClellan, Barbour, North Center and Pearl streets, Interstate Parkway, Poplin and Willard avenues and Campus Drive.
“We chose this area for a number of reasons. First, PennDOT is planning a Betterment Project in the West Washington corridor,” said Shane Oschman, Office of Economic and Community Development executive director. “We anticipate PennDOT will do a Betterment Project beginning in 2024 that will include improvements to stormwater drainage, new paving of the West Washington corridor and new traffic signals. We want to partner this with new sidewalks and enhanced lighting both on West Washington Street and surrounding areas included in the project boundaries.”
All parties involved felt it was important to invest in a neighborhood that has proximity to the Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford Area High School and Callahan Park. This area is also the northern gateway to the PA Wilds Region from Allegany State Park. In addition, this project should also bring improvements that will enhance the gateway to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
In Bradford, the funding request recently approved by Wolf stated that the Third Ward Neighborhood currently has “poor lighting, unsafe sidewalks, deteriorating or blighted properties, and underutilized economic opportunities. The area lacks proper signage to the City’s largest park and lacks an inviting atmosphere for students, residents, and visitors.”
The DBRC plans to acquire properties from the McKean County repository as well as blighted properties on the West Washington corridor to demolish and/or create new homes, the request continued. “This will make an immediate impact for residents, visitors, and business owners.”
The funding “will also support a 50/50 grant match for façade improvements as well as partnering with the City of Bradford utilizing the HOME Rehabilitation program. There are also plans to create better signage and a warmer welcoming to Callahan Park. Funds will be used to acquire parcels of vacant land, acquire buildings, provide renovations to facades, demolish blighted properties, and assist in providing appropriate salaries.”
Earlier this year, two sessions were held in April at the Bradford First Church of the Nazarene for residents to offer their opinions on how best to improve the neighborhoods within the Third Ward. Representatives from the architectural firm Derck & Edson were present at each open house to answer residents’ questions and concerns.
Those previous meetings, however, will not be the last. Main Street/Elm Street coordinator Sarah Matzner confirmed Friday that there will be upcoming meetings scheduled and announced at a later date for residents to attend.
“We are still in the planning stages with our consultants (Derck & Edson) – looking at all of the possible projects that we can complete over the next 5 years,” said Matzner. “We will encourage residents in the area to attend upcoming meetings to offer suggestions for improvements.”
As part of this Neighborhood Partnership Project, Bradford has partnered with American Refining Group, Northwest Bank and Zippo Manufacturing for monies totaling $300,000 per year, for five years — totaling $1.5 million in private investments throughout the course of this Third Ward revitalization project.
“We anticipate being able to pair these private dollars with various grant programs to complement this investment, as we have done in the past,” said Matzner.
“We truly thank our partners for investing in the Bradford community and we are excited to get started in this neighborhood,” said Oschman.
According to Matzner and Oschman, no work will begin on the Third Ward project until January 2023, at the earliest.