HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) was joined Monday by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Newbery Township Police, and West Shore School District transportation partners to reinforce the importance of school transportation safety and highlight the potential school transportation challenges posed by changing daylight conditions. The results of Operation Safe Stop, an annual school bus enforcement and education initiative that was held on October 19, were also announced.

Operation Safe Stop data revealed that participating school districts and law enforcement agencies reported witnessing 155 violations of the law, down from the 252 reported last year. The initiative is held in conjunction with local and state police departments, school districts, and pupil transportation providers to conduct enforcement, raise public awareness about the consequences of improper passing of school buses, and reduce occurrences. Convictions for breaking the School Bus Stopping Law increased from 314 in 2020 to 348 in 2021.

