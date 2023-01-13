WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Thursday that a project in Tioga and Potter counties was awarded funding through the DEP’s Growing Greener Plus Program.
Tioga County Conservation District will receive $75,000 for the development of an Stormwater Management Act Plan for Tioga County and Potter County.
These projects work to protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mine sights and work to reclaim and plug abandoned oil and gas wells. Statewide, this year’s awards exceed $19 million.
Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address critical environmental concerns. Entities eligible for Growing Greener grants can be watershed groups, local or county government, municipal authorities, county planning commissions, county conservation districts, council of governments, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects.