KERSEY — The Elk County Riders On/Off Road Recreation Club will host Winterfest 2023, a fundraiser for the Trail of Dreams project, an Elk County ATV Vision, on Saturday, Feb. 11.

From 9 to 11 a.m. those who want to participate in the trail and road ride will be required to register for the event and to submit proof of insurance.

