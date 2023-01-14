If you were out in Bradford on Friday, you may have felt the cold bite of winter snap a bit at your hands and cheeks. This winter however, the bite of the cold isn’t forecast to linger for long.
Although the National Weather Service’s State College office forecast a coating up to two inches for Friday into this morning, area residents in downtown Bradford only had to deal with mild flurries into the late evening hours while temperatures dropped slowly from the mid-40s on Thursday evening to a low around 20 degrees.
Although today’s skies are forecast to be full of mostly just clouds, there is no precipitation expected but the temperatures are forecast to reach a high of only 24 degrees then bottom out at a low around 14 degrees overnight tonight.
However, the brief turn to lower, more seasonable temperatures will leave the region on Sunday with highs back up near 40 degrees and sunny skies overhead. According to the National Weather Service, “There is high confidence of fair and progressively milder conditions Sunday and Monday … high pressure southeast of PA is not favorable for holding onto cold air.”
Residents should expect clouds on the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday but warmer temperatures still with a high near 45 degrees.