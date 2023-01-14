If you were out in Bradford on Friday, you may have felt the cold bite of winter snap a bit at your hands and cheeks. This winter however, the bite of the cold isn’t forecast to linger for long.

Although the National Weather Service’s State College office forecast a coating up to two inches for Friday into this morning, area residents in downtown Bradford only had to deal with mild flurries into the late evening hours while temperatures dropped slowly from the mid-40s on Thursday evening to a low around 20 degrees.

