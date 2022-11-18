With snow settling into the Bradford region, the theme of “A Winter’s Tale” presented a precise ambiance for the setting of the 21st Annual Festival of Trees, which benefits the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund, on Thursday evening at the Bradford Club.
With the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. a steady line of attendees waited patiently for their turn to purchase their tickets and voting paddles — the line to enter was backed out the front door or the Bradford Club for almost an hour before all attendees could be admitted.
This well-attended event, which happens to be the largest fundraiser each year for the Elf Fund — and for those familiar with the charitable works of the ELF fund will understand how every dollar raised at this auction creates a wondrous winter for many in the community.
The vast number of community members in attendance enjoyed a buffet dinner and cash bar, live entertainment with Ade Adu, and all the unique, beautiful items up for live, silent and secret ballot auctions.
The silent auction and Chinese auction opened at 6 p.m. after a welcome from Ed Hayden before door prizes were drawn. The live auction began at 7 p.m. with winners drawn at 7:45 p.m. The silent auction then closed just ten minutes later. At 8 p.m. the commemorative Zippo Lighter winner was announced; and at 8:45 the winners of the 50/50 and the silent auction were announced before the event ended at 9 p.m.
The Board of Directors responsible for this community fundraising event include: President Ed Hayden, Vice President Lori Peace, Treasurer Dustin Laurie, Assistant Treasurer Joy Brocius, Secretary Ruth Bogdan and directors Jennifer Morgan, Rhonda Gray, Beth Tingley, Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, Kaitlin Giordano, Jim Eckstrom and Patti Kane.
Supporting this year’s Festival of Trees were The Bradford Club, Copy Connection, The Mainstreet Mercantile, Zippo Manufacturing, W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery, Tops Market, Hamlin Bank & Trust, Curt Anderson, Bottorf Embroidery, Cummins Country Charm and all who were able to contribute a gift to ensure those the Elf Fund helps have a gift on Christmas Day.
The Elf Fund is best known for its Christmas gift-giving program that supports children and seniors in the Bradford Area School District.
The ELF Fund’s Christmas gift program has put up trees with tags at local businesses which are simply waiting for a volunteer gift buyer to pick a tag to fulfill the needs or wants of a community member, especially area children. Tags can be found at Tops Friendly Market, Walmart, Bella Capelli, Northwest Bank and Hamlin Bank.
For those who have already grabbed a tag and fulfilled the request, wrapped gifts can be dropped off with the tag at Futures Rehabilitation at 1 Futures Way, on any of the following dates: Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m.; however the very last opportunity to submit wrapped donations is no later than Dec. 3 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Gifts will be distributed to community members on Dec. 9.
More about the Festival of Trees can be found on the “Festival of Trees — ELF Fund” Facebook page.