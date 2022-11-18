With snow settling into the Bradford region, the theme of “A Winter’s Tale” presented a precise ambiance for the setting of the 21st Annual Festival of Trees, which benefits the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund, on Thursday evening at the Bradford Club.

With the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. a steady line of attendees waited patiently for their turn to purchase their tickets and voting paddles — the line to enter was backed out the front door or the Bradford Club for almost an hour before all attendees could be admitted.

